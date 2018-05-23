How to turn off the ‘Shot on OnePlus’ watermark on the OnePlus 6

After you unbox your brand new OnePlus 6 and take a couple of photos, there’s a chance that the phone might have automatically added a “Shot on OnePlus” watermark. While there isn’t any way to remove this after the fact, you can turn off the feature so that it doesn’t happen again.

How to turn off the ‘Shot on OnePlus’ watermark

First, launch the default camera application that came installed on your OnePlus handset. Either below or alongside the camera’s live view, you should see options for taking photos, videos, portraits. Swipe up or sideways to expose all of the different shooting options, including a gear icon in one of the top corners. Tap on that to head into the camera’s settings.

Under the General subheading, locate and select the Shot on OnePlus Watermark option. In this last menu, you can toggle the watermark off.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

