9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy S9/+ $300 off, Galaxy Tab S3 $450, Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to $300 off Samsung Galaxy S9/+ and Note8
Save $100 on Samsung’s 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3 at Amazon & Best Buy: $450 shipped
Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in multiple colors for $150 shipped (Reg. $230), more
Best Buy Full Memorial Day Sale Now Live!! Apple Watch Series 3, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, Smart Home, much more
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, mor
Behind the Screens: Chance’s clean iMac-powered blogging setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Kickstart your smart home w/ 15% off Best Buy’s lineup of Philips Hue Bulbs & accessories
- Apple’s 10.5″ iPad Pro now up to $150 off for Memorial Day, starting from just $550
- Best Buy now offering $50 off Apple Watch Series 3 with deals from $279 (38 & 42mm)
- Apple’s current gen 21.5 and 27-inch iMac now up to $300 off at Best Buy from $1,200
- Nanoleaf’s popular Aurora Rhythm Kit falls to $200 shipped at Best Buy (Reg. $230)
- Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale has monitors from $120 to upgrade your Mac setup
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $26 shipped
- Control this iPhone-enabled Sphero R2-Q5 Droid at a new low of $50 (Reg. up to $200)
- Save 15% on GE’s smart lighting products: Sol LED Lamp w/ built-in Alexa down to $120, more
- Beats Headphones Deals at Best Buy for Memorial Day: BeatsX $90, Powerbeats3 $110
- Smartphone Accessories: 2-in-1 iPhone & Apple Watch Charging Stand $15, more
- Bose Companion 5 Speaker System returns to all-time low at Best Buy: $300 ($100 off)
- Keep your Wi-Fi and more online through a power outage with these UPS from $40
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $24, Yakuza 0 $30, more
- Ultimate Ears ROLL 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker up to $55 off, more from $10
- Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Streaming Speaker/Hub bundle now $400 off at Best Buy
- Outfit your home w/ Belkin’s WeMo Smart Light Switch for $35 shipped ($15 off), more
- Snag this HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop with 1TB of storage for $380 shipped
- Best Buy takes up to 20% off select HDHomeRun HDTV Tuners from $80 shipped
- Dyson Air Multiplier Pedestal Fan in white for $150 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- Anker’s one-day Amazon sale has a 36W QC 2.0 car charger for $12 & more
- TP-Link’s best-selling HS100 Smart Plug returns to $20 Prime shipped, more from $25
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brushstroke, Auria, Mergimals, more
- UGG Closet Sale offers up to 65% off styles for the entire family: boots, apparel, more
- Timex Father’s Day Sale revamps your watch collection w/ an extra 20% off + free shipping
- Keep your knives sharp w/ this Chef’sChoice sharpener for $100, today only
- Timbuk2 cuts up to 40% off sitewide: MacBook bags, backpacks, briefcases, more
- Tillys offers up to 75% off clearance items: Nike, adidas, RVCA, Nixon, more
- Add these HDTV or UHDTVs to your home for Memorial Day parties from $100 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sony says PlayStation 4 is nearing end of lifecycle, could PS5 be around the corner?
Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items