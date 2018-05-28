9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Tab E $160, Nest Secure Alarm Pack $349, Anker Accessory Sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab E for $160 shipped today only at Best Buy (Reg. $200)

Nest Secure Alarm Starter Pack drops to new all-time low at $349 (Reg. $500)

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more

Memorial Day 2018 Deals Roundup: Apple, Philips, Nest, HDTVs, Adidas & much more

Memorial Day 2018 Fashion Sales are live: Cole Haan, adidas, Timbuk2, Ralph Lauren & many more

Best Buy now offering $50 off Apple Watch Series 3 with deals from $279 (38 & 42mm)

Apple’s 10.5″ iPad Pro now up to $150 off for Memorial Day, starting from just $550

Apple’s current gen 21.5 and 27-inch iMac now up to $300 off at Best Buy from $1,200

Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750

Apple TV 4K 32GB & SteelSeries Nimbus Controller for $195 ($230 value)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bring the Ring Video Doorbell Pro to your front door for $183 shipped (Reg. $250)

Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Speakers fall to new all-time low at $70 shipped (Reg. $100)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life

Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year