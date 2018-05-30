9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Qi Fast Charge Pad $25, TP-Link Kasa Cam $106, Sonos Play:1 Speaker from $119, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s Qi Fast Charge Pad hits its Amazon all-time low at $25 Prime shipped
TP-Link’s 1080p Kasa Wi-Fi Camera hits $106 shipped (Reg. $130), bundles from $204
Sonos now offering Play:1 and Play:3 speakers from just $119 shipped (Refurb, Orig. up to $249)
Google’s Pixel Buds pair nicely with your Android phone for $129 (Reg. $160)
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
LG’s ultra lightweight Gram laptop drops to $779 shipped (Reg. $899+)
- MacBook Air is now almost $300 off, get a current gen. Apple laptop for $900 shipped
- Score Apple AirPods for you and a friend at $270 shipped: $135 each ($50 off)
- Apple’s latest 9.7″ iPad Wi-Fi 128GB w/ Apple Pencil support drops to $400
- WD’s easystore 8TB Hard Drive beats Memorial Day pricing at $150 (Reg. $200), today only
- Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
- Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
- Today only, Samsung’s 28″ Ultra HD 4K Monitor drops to $230 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Vintage leather MacBook briefcase in black or brown for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
- Keep your iMac elevated w/ this monitor stand for just $14 Prime shipped
- AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 8 core CPU drops to lowest price ever at $255 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018
- Amazon 1-day Royal flatware sale 25% off: 40-piece set $26 + more from $12
- Keep your S9 safe in SUPCASE’s rugged holster case w/ built-in screen protectorat $16.50
- BELLA’s Copper/Titanium-coated Electric Non-Stick Griddle drops to $15 Prime shipped
- Philips Norelco Electric Shaver Set hits Amazon low for today only: $45 (Reg. $60+)
- BLACK+DECKER 2L Air Fryer drops to $51 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $70)
- Upgrade to AMD’s Ryzen 7 1700 8 core/16 thread CPU for $192 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: MocaDeco, Camera+, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO City Switch $20, Mario + Rabbids $30, more
- This aluminum multi-angle smartphone stand falls to $8 Prime shipped (40% off)
- Amazon offers big deals on Adirondack Chairs today starting from $199 shipped
- Nintendo’s Switch Dock Set drops to just $50 shipped at GameStop today
- Smartphone Accessories: Harman Kardon Aura Bluetooth Speaker$130, more
- Macy’s Time to Shop Sale: hundreds of specials & an extra 20% off your purchase + free delivery
- VIZIO 40-inch 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Sound Bar System drops to $140 shipped (30% off)
- Amazon cuts a selection of its Dash Buttons down to under $1 for Prime members (Reg. $5)
- Schedule the lights on and off with this 2 or 4-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Plugsfrom $17.50
- Banana Republic cuts an extra 40% off sale items: shorts, shirts, shoes & more
- Eddie Bauer Clearance Event with deals from $6: outerwear, pullovers, shorts, t-shirts, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life
Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year
- Elago’s latest Wrist Fit accessory turns your Apple Watch into an AirPods case
- Nintendo unveils New Hylian Shield Edition 2DS XL, available for pre-order now
- Kobo’s new Kindle Paperwhite competitor has more storage & a lighter build
- The North Face’s Homestead Collection is a camper’s dream with tents, gear & more
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
- Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items