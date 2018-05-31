9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy S9+ $200 off, Nest Thermostat + FREE Google Home Mini $200, WD 1TB HD $52, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9+ smartphone gets a $200+ price cut: $700 shipped
Nest’s 3rd Gen. Thermostat is bundled w/ a FREE Google Home Mini for $199 ($300 value)
WD’s 1TB USB-C Hard Drive hits new Amazon all-time low at $52 shipped, today only
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s Ultra-Slim Wireless Qi Charging Pad drops to $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Pilot your drones in first-person w/ the DJI Goggles FPV Headset at $249 (Reg. $349)
- Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones: $110 (multiple colors, Reg $200)
- Yuneec’s 4K Typhoon Quadcopter can be yours for $340 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $599)
- LG 25″ UltraWide 21:9 Monitor for $110 shipped + more starting from $170
- Audio-Technica SonicFuel Bluetooth Over-Ears matching Amazon all-time low at $99
- This smart scale has Apple Heath support & tracks your weight, BMI, more at $23 ($17 off)
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Cole Haan Sunglasses as low as $25 during 6PM’s Flash Sale
- Logitech’s Anywhere Mouse MX 2 makes it easy to switch between computers: $34 (Reg. $65)
- Expand your Mac’s storage w/ these Seagate hard drives: Portable 4TB $90, 8TB $147
- Smartphone Accessories: Pisen 10000mAh Power Pack w/ wall charger $20, more
- Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 NC Headphones now matching Amazon low from $131
- Keep Switch controllers juiced up for longer: Joy-Con Battery Pack for $17 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LEGO Harry Potter, MyBrushes Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 GOTY $24, Monster Hunter World $40, more
- Oddworld iOS/Mac game sale from $1: Stranger’s Wrath, New ‘n’ Tasty, more
- Heated Shiatsu Back, Neck & Shoulder Massager hits Amazon low at $36 (today only)
- Amazon offers 40% off Stanley gear for today only: Bottle $15, Cook Set $11.50, more
- One-day Nylabone & Cadet dog toy/treat sale at Amazon, starting from just $2
- Pick up a new bed sheet set in today’s Gold Box, various styles/colors from $29
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded set, the new brick-built Pop-Up Book
- Eastbay cuts 20% off $99 or more + free shipping: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more
- Clarks Spring Savings Event with up to 30% off styles for men & women + free delivery
- Michael Kors Semi-Annual Event offers an extra 25% off sale styles: handbags, briefcases, more
- Brooks Spring Sale with up to 35% off running shoes & gear for warm weather workouts
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars Original Trilogy BrickHeadz: Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
- Have a spring or summer event? Here are the top men’s suits under $100
- Wyze Cam launches the Pan,a $30 full-motion security camera with tons of features
- Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime benefits to 12 new states, now available at 365 stores
- The best gear and services to protect your kids from inappropriate content
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018
- Elago’s latest Wrist Fit accessory turns your Apple Watch into an AirPods case
- Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year
- Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life
- Nintendo unveils New Hylian Shield Edition 2DS XL, available for pre-order now
- Kobo’s new Kindle Paperwhite competitor has more storage & a lighter build
- The North Face’s Homestead Collection is a camper’s dream with tents, gear & more
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
- Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers