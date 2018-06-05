Marc Jacobs ‘Riley’ is the latest Wear OS smartwatch, shipping now for $295

Wear OS is still in a bit of a rut as far as hardware goes, but plenty of fashion brands have been releasing new devices from time to time. Now, with its first touchscreen smartwatch, Marc Jacobs is jumping into the Wear OS market.

The new Marc Jacobs “Riley” is a touchscreen smartwatch running Wear OS that costs $295 and up. The watch pulls its name from a Hybrid watch Marc Jacobs sells under the same name, but this device is a full-fledged smartwatch through and through.

So far, there’s not a ton of information out there, but Engadget reports that the Riley offers up a 1.19-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, wireless charging, and the same Wear OS we all know. There are a handful of custom watchfaces included in the software and the watch itself has a 44mm case.

It’s not completely clear just yet when this watch will be for sale widely, but Target already has a handful of variants available for purchase which ship immediately, all of which are listed below.

Marc Jacobs is also selling the Riley on its own website, with other retailers opening sales soon.