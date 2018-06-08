9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Cam Outdoor $149, Roku Ultra Streamer $80, Aukey USB-C Hub $52, more

- Jun. 8th 2018 9:31 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save $50 on the highly-rated Nest Cam Outdoor, now down to $149 shipped 

Roku’s high-end Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player hits Amazon all-time low at $80

AUKEY’s USB-C Hub features Ethernet, USB 3.0, SD, HDMI, more for $52 shipped

Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more

Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Sphero’s iPhone-enabled Spider-Man returns to $35 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used

Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers

Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater

Guides

9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author