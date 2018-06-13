087: Gear S4 & Note 9 leaks, Windows on Pixelbook?, Sans in Search | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a handful of leaks pertaining to the Samsung Gear S4 and Galaxy Note 9, Google appears to be working on Windows 10 certifications for the Pixelbook, and Google is testing Google Sans in Search.
- Samsung Gear S4 may arrive with a bigger battery and a new gold color variant
- Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks hint at 4,000 mAh battery, faster wireless charging, early August release
- Google appears to be working on Windows 10 certification for the Pixelbook from Microsoft
- Google is now A/B testing its new ‘Google Sans’ font in Search results
