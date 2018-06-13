Google is now A/B testing its new ‘Google Sans’ font in Search results

Google’s Material Theme is slowly creeping its way into every corner of the company’s products, and that continues in part today with Google testing its “Google Sans” font in Search on mobile.

Google Sans is a slightly modified version of Product Sans, the font it uses for all its product logos. Google Sans has slowly been popping up throughout many of Google’s web properties and apps that take advantage of its Material Theme.

Google told us in a roundtable at I/O 2018 that Google Sans is simply Product Sans optimized to work at different sizes — from billboards to mobile phones. Like the original Product Sans, it’s proprietary and only for Google’s own use.

The appearance of the font in an A/B test in mobile search is not surprising considering we spotted the font being added to the Google app last month. This test also comes following another test just a couple months ago: a more results button for endless results on one page.

For now, we’re only seeing the new font on a couple of our mobile devices, but we were able to confirm that this is indeed Google Sans by emulating a Pixel 2 XL in Chrome on desktop.

Many other of Google’s web services have already adopted its Material Theme in full or in part, including Gmail (Coverage), Google Pay (Coverage), Google Drive (Coverage), Google News (Coverage), and Google Express. Be sure to check out our full list of apps and services that have adopted the new look.

Dylan contributed to this article