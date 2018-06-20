Samsung Galaxy S9 launches in ‘Sunrise Gold,’ coming to US on June 24th

While it didn’t change much from its predecessor, one of the best Android phones to hit the market this year has been the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Now, Samsung is launching its flagship devices in a new colorway.

The best gifts for Android users

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ come in quite a few colors worldwide. Those include the standard black, grey, and blue options, but also the unique Lilac Purple and gorgeous Burgundy Red. When that red color first launched, Samsung formally announced it alongside Sunrise Gold. Now, that option is finally on sale.

As you’d expect, the Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 and S9+ doesn’t change much as far as the design is concerned. You still get the same metal and glass build and black bezels around the display, but this time the frame and back panel adopt this new golden hue.

This new variant is already on sale in select regions including Australia, Germany, Spain, UAE, and others, but now the device is making its way to the US as well.

Best Buy announced that this new color will exclusively be sold in the US through its stores and online. Users will be able to get it with the carrier of their choice as well as unlocked, and sales start on June 24th.

Starting Sunday, June 24, Sunrise Gold will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon activations. An unlocked version is also available. And it gets better. For a limited time, customers can also save up to $300 when they purchase a Sunrise Gold phone with select carrier plans. Unlocked customers can get up to 24-month financing with a My Best Buy Credit Card (visit BestBuy.com for more offer details).

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: