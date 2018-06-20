You can now subscribe to Starz channels on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has proven wildly successful since its launch, and now, the service is launching a partnership with Starz to offer premium channels with an extra subscription.

Currently, YouTube TV supports over 60 live channels including cable channels, sports networks, and much more. With the addition of a Starz subscription, 14 more channels get added to the list.

A full list of the channels supported is listed below, but with the package, users get access to popular series such as American Gods and hit movies such as Spider-Man Homecoming. Users can even take advantage of YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR feature to fill their libraries with content from Starz.

Starz Channels on YouTube TV

Starz (East)

Starz (West)

Starz Edge

Starz in Black

Starz Comedy

Starz Cinema

Starz Kids & Family

Starz Encore (East)

Starz Encore (West)

Starz Encore Action

Starz Encore Classic

Starz Encore Black

Starz Encore Family

Starz Encore Suspense

Starz Encore Westerns

Starz Encore Español

To get the extra channels, you’ll need to pay an extra $9 on top of your current YouTube TV subscription, bringing the total to $49 a month if you recently signed up. If you want to sign up, simply head over to YouTube TV’s subscriptions center to get the add-on.

“We are excited to expand the YouTube TV offering with Starz just in time for the premiere of Season 5 of ‘Power,'” said Heather Moosnick, Director of Content Partnerships, YouTube TV. “We know YouTube TV users will love exploring Starz’s incredible originals, movies and rich library in addition to our current ‘Best of TV’ base package, all in one seamless experience.”

