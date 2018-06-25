9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Hello + Google Home Mini $180, Anker Amazon sale from $4, Lexmark Laser Printer $88, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up the Nest Hello Doorbell and score a free Google Home Mini from $180 ($280 value)
Pick up Anker’s top-rated 10-ft. Powerline+ Lightning Cable for $14, more from $4
Grab that emergency compact laser printer for $88 (Reg. $150), today only
Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: The promise of a voice-controlled future not yet delivered
MORE NEW DEALS:
Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are yours for $139 (Reg. $180+)
- Microsoft Office 365 adds Word, Powerpoint, more to your Mac/PC for $80 (20% off)
- Belkin’s nifty Apple Pencil Carrying Case + Stand now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Foot Locker drops 20% off orders of $99+ with this promo code: Nike, adidas, more
- Outfit your battlestation with Aukey’s highly-rated $13 Gaming Mousepad (35% off)
- Huge gift card deals today from 20% off: GameStop, Domino’s, Airbnb, many more
- This pair of 6.5-inch Monoprice Bookshelf Speakers is down to $40 (20% off)
- Tiny Arcade miniature playable PAC-MAN game system now under $13 Prime shipped
- Save 33% on this AmazonBasics Bluetooth Soundbar: $62 shipped
- Today only, Men’s Wearhouse takes an extra 30% off during its Cole Haan Flash Sale
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger two-pack $11, more
- Backcountry’s Fourth of July Sale is live with up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Last Horizon, Cubasis 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $12, GTA V $14, Dark Souls Remastered $24, more
- The Great GAP Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of items + 40% off your purchase
- Bring Polaroids back in your life w/ the Originals USB Instant Camera for $85
- Samsung’s Connect 802.11ac Wi-Fi System doubles as a smart home hub at $100 (50% off)
- Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event offers deals from $35 on running shoes, more
- This 1080p Dome Camera packs pan-tilt control and more for $41 shipped (30% off)
- Today’s the day to green your yard work: 80V Greenworks Pro Lawnmower $161, more
- Insignia Stainless Steel 50-Oz. Blender down to $15 for today only at Best Buy
- Lowepro DroneGuard Backpack keeps your quadcopter safe on-the-go: $37 (25% off)
- The all-in-one GOAL ZERO Sherpa Solar Charging Kit down to $300 (Reg. up to $550)
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- HBO launches new voice-controlled Westworld game for Alexa devices
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat