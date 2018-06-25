Report: Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanning for face unlock & in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 are two very similar phones, so we’re expecting something big to change with the company’s next major flagship. Rumors around the Galaxy S10 have been swirling for a few weeks now and today, a report claims that Samsung is planning some big changes to the biometrics.

According to Korean outlet The Bell (via The Verge), Samsung is planning to ditch the iris scanning technology which first debuted in the Galaxy Note 7, instead relying on facial recognition. Apparently, Samsung hasn’t requested iris scanning components for the new device from suppliers, meaning the capability simply won’t be there.

The Galaxy S9 saw a combination of these two technologies with “Intelligent Scan,” so it’s interesting to see Samsung moving back to just one option, especially considering face unlock was considered the least secure.

The report further goes on to say that Samsung plans to add an in-display fingerprint sensor to the S10 series, removing the rear-facing option that first arrived on the S8. This technology first arrived earlier this year and has since popped up in a few devices, but nothing on the scale of Samsung’s yearly flagship. This also backs up earlier reports from this year that claimed Samsung would integrate this technology.

In addition, the report states that Samsung’s S10 family will consist of a 5.8-inch model as well as a 6.2-inch model, just like the S9 and S8 before it. Another report claims a third model with a 5.8-inch display will also be available with a second camera as well.

9to5Google’s Take

We’ve heard rumors time and time again that Samsung has plans to integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor with their devices, and they’ve all pretty much ended the same way with it not coming to fruition. Personally, I wouldn’t be shocked if Samsung did deliver that on the S10, but I find this report more intriguing because, without iris scanning, it opens up the space on the phone as well as the need for better facial recognition sensors. Perhaps Samsung will finally compete with Apple on that feature this time around…

