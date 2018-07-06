Samsung Galaxy S10 may get ‘entry-level’ variant w/ side-mounted fingerprint sensor, S10+ w/ triple-camera

We’re still pretty far out from the debut of the Galaxy S10, but rumors have already been coming out for quite some time. This morning, two new rumors are revealing some interesting details about Samsung’s forthcoming flagship family.

Starting things off, there’s a report from Korean news outlet The Bell. According to the report, Samsung is actually planning on bringing not two, but three variants of its next flagship device. The three devices will differ in a handful of ways, but apparently one of them will end up being an “entry-level” device.

These three devices are said to be codenamed “Beyond 1” for the standard S10, “Beyond 2” for the S10+, and “Beyond 0” for this entry-level device.

It’s unclear exactly what the difference will be with this variant in terms of specifications, but the report does bring out one major difference. Where the standard S10 variants are expected to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, this entry-level variant may skip that and instead offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, much like the Moto Z3 Play. Apparently, this decision was made in an effort to reduce costs, especially seeing recent downward trends in growth for Samsung and the industry as a whole.

As for the in-display sensor on other S10 variants, The Bell reports that the tech will come from Qualcomm, something we’ve yet to see on a mass-market device.

Along with this report, AllAboutSamsung claims to have more details about the rumored triple-camera setup on the S10+. A triple-camera setup is not new to the industry, but it would be a first for Samsung and many have been wondering what it would add to the company’s camera package. Apparently, the third sensor will be an ultra wide-angle sensor, giving users shots much like what is found on LG devices.

This wide-angle sensor is claimed to have a 123° field-of-view with a 16MP f/1.9 sensor. For comparison, LG’s G7 ThinQ has a 107° field-of-view. As for the other two sensors, we’d be looking at a typical primary sensor and a zoom sensor. It’s possible, although it seems unlikely, that the secondary sensor on the standard S10 could also offer this wide-angle sensor as well.

Samsung has been making its cameras better and better every year, and the last thing it needs is a gimmick. However, LG’s devices have been proving for years that wide-angle photography is really handy on a smartphone, so I’ll be really glad if this report turns out to be true. It will also be excellent if Samsung ends up introducing a new tier of its flagship that’s a bit more affordable, although I do worry what kind of specification sacrifices will be made. Perhaps a Snapdragon 700-series chip will be used? We’ll just have to wait and see…

Would you buy an “entry-level” S10? Let us know in the comments below!

