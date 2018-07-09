YouTube Music 2.39 preps seperate audio & video quality for offline downloads [APK Insight]

The revamped YouTube Music began rolling out last month in 17 countries, while users in the United States and other regions should have full access to it by now. Features like Google Play Music’s cloud locker are slated for future updates, but in the meantime the latest version of the Android app is now available.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Separate audio and video quality settings

Downloading content for offline playback is a key aspect of any modern music service. While YouTube Music does allow users to set the media quality of downloads, the settings are very crude. Users can select Audio only, Medium – 360p, or HD – 720p. Other data settings are also very basic, with a general “Stream via Wi-Fi only” and “Limit mobile data usage.”

<string name=”pref_offline_audio_quality”>Audio quality</string> <string name=”pref_offline_video_quality”>Video quality</string>

Fortunately version 2.39 hints at separate audio and video quality controls. The former control includes three options: High, Low, and Normal. While an exact bit rate would be more useful, this is a step up and in line with Google Play Music.

<string name=”offline_audio_quality_high”>High</string> <string name=”offline_audio_quality_low”>Low</string> <string name=”offline_audio_quality_normal”>Normal</string>

How to update?

Version 2.39.53 of YouTube Music is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

