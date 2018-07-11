YouTube rolling out new Copyright Match tool to help creators find re-uploaded videos

There is a tendency for YouTube channels of less repute to steal a video and then re-upload it as their own. Google is now addressing this issue with a new Copyright Match tool designed to find re-uploads of content by other users.

This tool only finds full re-uploads, versus clips, and requires that you’re the first person to upload that video to YouTube. After you upload a video, the tool will scan others for matches or very similar content.

Once found, it will appear in a new “matches” tab where users can take action. You have the option to do nothing, get in touch with the other creator, or request that YouTube remove the video.

When you request removal you can do so with or without a 7-day delay to allow the uploader to correct the issue themselves. Takedown requests will be reviewed to make sure they comply with YouTube’s copyright policies.

YouTube notes several factors to take into consideration:

You should not file a copyright takedown request for content that you do not own exclusively, such as public domain content.

You should also consider whether the matched content could be considered fair use or could be subject to some other exceptions to copyright and hence not require permission for reuse.

While this technology uses similar matching technology to Content ID, Google notes that Copyright Match is a “unique tool designed especially for YouTube creators who have problems with unauthorized re-uploads.”

It will start rolling out next week to accounts that have more than 100,000 subscribers. In beta testing for the past year, YouTube will monitor usage and expand availability in the coming months. The “long-term goal” is to make it available to every creator.

