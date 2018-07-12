9to5Toys Lunch Break: Ring Video Doorbell Pro $180, UE WONDERBOOM $50, SanDisk 200GB microSD $55, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Ring Video Doorbell Pro down to $180 at Woot, today only (Reg. $249)
UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker down to $50 for today only
SanDisk’s 200GB microSDXC card under $55 shipped via Amazon (Reg. up to $75)
Sprint re-ups 50% off iPhone X offer, now just $20 per month
Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159 shipped
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro marked down to $1,050 shipped
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 3-Film Bundles $10, 4K titles, $1 rental, more
Amazon launches pre-Prime Day digital movie sale w/ deals from $4, $1 rentals, more
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Amazon announces Prime Day perks for Whole Foods shoppers, including $10 credit
Giveaway: Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card before Prime Day 2018!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech Harmony All-in-One Remote drops to $140 shipped for today only
- Today only, grab the best-selling YETI Hopper Two Cooler for $175 (Reg. $250)
- Pre-orders for new MacBook Pro now available at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Panasonic eneloop AAA Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries: 12-Pack for $17.50 Prime shipped
- Refresh your bar w/ GrowlerWerks accessories and growlers from $16 at Amazon
- Up to $220 off ROLI Seaboard Controllers today at Amazon from $240 shipped
- Blackstar Mini Guitar Amps from $45 for today only (Amazon all-time low)
- Aukey’s RGB Rechargeable Table Lamp is the perfect bedside light for $19 Prime shipped
- RAVPower’s Qi 7.5W Fast Chargers starting at $23: Qi-enabled battery, stand, more
- Avantree Wireless Headphones offer up to 40-hours of playback for $49 shipped
- The Brava Smart Oven leverages lights for a faster, simpler cooking experience
- Upgrade to Dell’s 4K XPS 15 w/ i5/8GB/256GB & GTX 1050 for $900 (Reg. $1,400)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Slim 10000mAh Portable Battery $15, more
- CORSAIR’s M65 Pro RGB Gaming Mouse drops to $40 shipped, more from $59
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $14, Grand Theft Auto V $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Knights of Pen & Paper, Typic, more
- Returner 77 iOS sci-fi puzzler hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Amazon has air mattresses from $55 in today’s Gold Box, more from $11
- Athleta Semi-Annual Sale is live w/ up to 60% off: leggings, sports bras, shorts & more
- Today only, Oakley sunglasses that are perfect for summer as low as $59 at Woot
- Banana Republic offers 40% off your purchase: denim, t-shirts, shoes & more for a fresh look
- Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event has deals from just $7: suits, polo shirts, dress shoes & more
- Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 50% off Calvin Klein’s baby & kids apparel from $11
- Save up to 40% off women’s Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes & more, today only
- Tory Burch cuts an extra 30% off all sale items during its Summer Promo + free delivery
- 9to5Toys Daily: July 12, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster
Review: The Banzai Twin Falls Lagoon water slide delivers the summer fun
- Jarvish’s upcoming X-AR motorcycle helmet will also let you talk to Alexa
- Gear up for back-to-school with J.Crew’s top picks: backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers & more
- Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom
- Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week
- Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand
- Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
- Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
- Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more
- The SWAGTRON EB1 is a foldable eBike that can go over 12MPH for 7.5 miles
- What you need to keep drinks cool on hot summer days under $30
- Respawn’s RSP-300 gaming chair is fully mesh, has tons of adjustments, and more
- Adonit Snap 2 is a stylus for iOS and Android that has a camera button
- LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
- Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
- Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
- Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer