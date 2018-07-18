9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB $150, DJI Spark Bundle (Refurb) $349, Yamaha Sound Bar $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/07/9to5Toys-Daily-7-18-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s 9.6-inch Galaxy Tab E 16GB gets a 25% price drop to $150 shipped

DJI’s Spark Fly More Bundle gets discounted to $349 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $850)

Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar packs Dual Built-In Subwoofers for $150 (25% off)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Save over 20% on the sleek Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand: $41 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

You don’t have to work for MI6 to bring home LEGO’s new 1,300-piece Aston Martin DB5

Amazon takes Prime Day victory lap, touts “biggest global shopping event in history”

Hands-on: Show Mode Charging Dockbrings Alexa to your Fire HD in a beautiful way