9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB $150, DJI Spark Bundle (Refurb) $349, Yamaha Sound Bar $150, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s 9.6-inch Galaxy Tab E 16GB gets a 25% price drop to $150 shipped
DJI’s Spark Fly More Bundle gets discounted to $349 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $850)
Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar packs Dual Built-In Subwoofers for $150 (25% off)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save over 20% on the sleek Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand: $41 shipped
- Apple’s HomePod gets discounted to close out Prime Day sales at just $309 shipped
- B&H launches Apple-focused sale w/ deals on 12-inch MacBooks, Retina iMacs, more
- Apple Watch Series 3 on sale from $279 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2018
- iTunes Gift Cards are now 15% off: $100 for $85 w/ free email delivery, more
- iTunes discounts popular TV seasons from $10, superhero movies, much more
- Belkin’s 3000mAh Travel Rockstar hits Amazon all-time low at $9 (Reg. $15)
- This 5-in-1 USB-C hub brings 4K HDMI, USB 3.0 ports, more back to your Mac for $28
- Philips Somneo Wake up Light gets a $50 price drop to $130 shipped
- Track weight, BMI, more in Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit w/ this smart scale: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Grab an extra pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con for $56 shipped (Reg. $67+)
- eBay’s latest promotion takes 20% off select orders over $50 w/ this promo code
- Men’s Wearhouse Summer Clearance Event has deals from $10: suits, dress shirts, more
- Amazon 1-day Thermos Sale from $7: insulated bottles, food jars, much more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Templar Battleforce, Homeworld, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division $10, God of War $45, Thief $4, more
- HiFiMan’s Planar Magnetic Headphones rock premium audio quality at $300 (Reg. $900)
- Oakley is taking a rare $50 off polarized sunglasses during its Summer Sale
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4-pack $15 shipped, more
- Add both a dash cam & backup camera to your vehicle w/ this mirror: $127.50 (Reg. $170)
- GAP Factory End of Season Clearance Event: up to 70% off + an extra 10% off your order
- Best Buy Funko POP! Sale from $5: Rocket, Mega Man X, Black Panther, more
- Nordstrom Rack Frye Flash Sale cuts up to 60% off boots, sneakers, handbags, more
- This snorkel mask has a GoPro mount to record your underwater adventures for $15
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
You don’t have to work for MI6 to bring home LEGO’s new 1,300-piece Aston Martin DB5
Amazon takes Prime Day victory lap, touts “biggest global shopping event in history”
Hands-on: Show Mode Charging Dockbrings Alexa to your Fire HD in a beautiful way
- Hurom’s new H-AI Slow Juiceris the first to bring self-feeding technology to the US & Canada
- New summer books for your beach bag:thrillers, love stories & war novels
- Modal intros new sub $300 SKULPT Mac/iOS synth w/ 32 oscillators, much more [Video]
- Xbox to get Dolby Vision in new update, potentially beating Sony to the punch
- Keep your skin protected this summer withUPF apparel under $20
- iBeat’s new Heart Watch offers continual health monitoring with one-touch emergency button
- BOSS releases the “world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier”
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
- How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
- Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster
- Review: The Banzai Twin Falls Lagoon water slide delivers the summer fun
- Jarvish’s upcoming X-AR motorcycle helmet will also let you talk to Alexa
- Gear up for back-to-school with J.Crew’s top picks:backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers & more
- Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom
- Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week
- Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand
- Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
- Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
- Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more