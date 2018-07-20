9to5Toys Last Call: Google Pixel 2 XL $300 off, ASUS 10-inch Chromebook $250, SanDisk Wireless Flash Drive $23, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Amazon has the Transcend 32GB microSDHC card for just $9.50 Prime shipped
- Here’s how you can get Apple AirPods for just $120 shipped(Reg. $159)
- LG’s Gram laptop packs a quad-core i7/256GB SSD at just over 2-Lbs. $1,196 (Reg. $1,400)
- See who’s at the door w/ Zmodo’s Greet Pro 1080p Video Doorbell: $135 (25% off)
- Save on Sabrent USB 3.0/3.1 to SATA adapters starting at $5 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $25)
- Elevate your MacBook with this aluminum stand for $10 Prime shipped (60% off)
- Grace Digital’s Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers fall to new Amazon low at $84 (25% off)
- Increase PC or Mac performance w/ ADATA’s 960GB SSD: $136 shipped (Reg. $155+)
- Start your 802.11ac mesh home network w/ Tenda Nova at only $52.50 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Terramaster’s 5-Bay NAS works w/ Plex & supports up to 60TB of storage: $400 ($150 off)
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
- Review:Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Add this Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter to your arsenal for $5.50 Prime shipped
- Nintendo adds Breath of the Wild Link & Master Cycleto Mario Kart 8 for FREE
- CRKT Squid Stainless Steel Folding Knife within cents of Amazon low at $13
- Grab a pair of Fiskars Non-Stick Pruning Snips for the yard at $18 Prime shipped
- Vudu $5 HDX: Die Hard collection, Predators, Predator 2, Roboshark, more
- Roll down the boardwalk w/ these unique longboards for $42 shipped (30% off)
- Joe’s New Balance Black Friday in July Sale has deals from $15: sneakers, apparel, more
- Luminar 2018 Professional Photo Editing App for Mac down to $49 (Reg. $69)
- OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner now $23.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30)
- Ray-Ban Eyeglasses for $30 to elevate your everyday look during Woot’s Flash Sale
- Pick up this 120-inch Projector Screen for just $5 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Grab the 40-piece Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Container Set for $9 at Walmart
- Wayfair Black Friday in July Sale is live with huge savings on furniture, decor, rugs, more
- Green Deals: Miracle-Gro AeroGarden w/ Herb Kit $50 (Reg. $80), more
- Allen Edmonds Summer Savings Event offers up to 50% off boat shoes, loafers, more
- Learn to develop great software from scratch with this 7-course bundle: $18
Save up to $300 on Google’s Pixel 2/XL, $200 on the Galaxy S8/+, $200 on LG’s G7 ThinQ
Pick up the ASUS 10-inch Chromebook Flip w/ USB-C for $250 via Amazon (Reg. $300)
SanDisk’s 64GB Connect Wireless Flash Drives work w/ iOS and Android: $23 Prime shipped
MORE NEW DEALS:
WD’s 2TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to $55 shipped(Reg. up to $70)
- Pick up rare deals on Apple’s flagship devices: iPhone X $840(Refurb, Orig. $999), more
- Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Charging Stand is a must-have at $20 shipped (50% off)
- Anchor’s Under-Desk Mount keeps your headphones safe & out of the way for $9
- Add four USB 3.0 ports to your USB-C MacBook Pro with this $6 Prime shipped hub
- Master & Dynamic’s MH30 On-Ear Headphones pack robust sound for $130 ($70 off)
- TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plugs work w/ Alexa + Google Assistant: $19 (Reg. $30)
- Save 20% on the ASUS Tri-Band 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi Router at $240 shipped
- Get a deal on your next DIY project w/ $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90
- This Concrete Desktop Planter/Pen Holder is now under $12 Prime shipped
- Cut down your electric bill w/ this 2-pack of motion-sensing light switches at $24 (20% off)
- Be ready for your next Skype interview w/ this 1080P Aukey Webcam at $28 (20% off), more
- Nordstrom Anniversary Home Sale offers deals from $26: Le Creuset, candles, throws, more
- AmazonBasics Stapler + 1,000 staples for $5 Prime shipped (23% off)
- The 30-film DC Universe 10th Anniversary Blu-ray Collection is now $100 (Reg. $200)
- Stock up on perfume, skincare, hair products & more during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Oilist, Distressed FX, more
- Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is live with up to 60% off Patagonia, Cole Haan, Tory Burch, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 $15, Secret of Mana PS4 $25, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey LED Desk Lamp w/ 2A USB Charger $25, more
- AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Paper/Credit Card Shredder hits all-time low at under $24
- Under Armour takes up to 40% off its outlet items: polo shirts, shorts, more
- This weekend only, Ralph Lauren cuts an extra 40% off select items w/ deals from $20
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Get ready for new Fortnite-inspired Funko accessories coming this year
8BitDo’s DIY kits upgrade your retro controllers w/ Bluetooth, no soldering required
Sony announces a special edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro, available now for pre-order
- Arturia unveils new sub $350 Mac-compatible analog Impact drum machine [Video]
- Make bath time more fun with these kids accessories under $20
- Fujifilm’s XF10 Camera packs a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor into a compact form-factor
- GE’s new smart microwave packs Alexa integration and scan-to-cook technology
- Bandai teases new Star Wars 1/12-scale model kits centering around R2-D2, pre-order now
- Cool back-to-school lunch boxes from $15
- Microsoft set to unveil all-new hardware next month at gamescom
- Kensington’s new Surface Pro dock looks like a Surface Studio with tons of ports
- You don’t have to work for MI6 to bring home LEGO’s new 1,300-piece Aston Martin DB5
- Amazon takes Prime Day victory lap, touts “biggest global shopping event in history”
- Hands-on: Show Mode Charging Dockbrings Alexa to your Fire HD in a beautiful way
- Hurom’s new H-AI Slow Juiceris the first to bring self-feeding technology to the US & Canada
- New summer books for your beach bag:thrillers, love stories & war novels
- Modal intros new sub $300 SKULPT Mac/iOS synth w/ 32 oscillators, much more [Video]
- Xbox to get Dolby Vision in new update, potentially beating Sony to the punch
- Keep your skin protected this summer withUPF apparel under $20
- iBeat’s new Heart Watch offers continual health monitoring with one-touch emergency button
- BOSS releases the “world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier”
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
- How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
- Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster
- Review: The Banzai Twin Falls Lagoon water slide delivers the summer fun
- Jarvish’s upcoming X-AR motorcycle helmet will also let you talk to Alexa
- Gear up for back-to-school with J.Crew’s top picks:backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers & more
- Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom
- Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week
- Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand
- Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
- Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
- Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more