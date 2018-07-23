Android Oreo doubles to 12.1% in July distribution numbers

In recent months, Google has been rather inconsistent at issuing Android distribution numbers. After skipping March, the company did not release June numbers and is only posting July’s today. Oreo sees the largest gain of any OS version, doubling in a two month period.

Compared to May, 8.0 Oreo rose 5.2 percentage points to 10.1%, while Android 8.1 is still only at 2% after a 1.2 point jump. Combining for 12.1%, this number was buoyed by a series of many 2017 flagships continuing to receive Oreo and new devices.

Meanwhile, Android 7.0 fell 1.7 point to 21.2%, while 7.1 saw a 1.4 point increase to 9.6%. The latter rise offsets the former’s drop with Nougat remaining at 30.8%. It continues to be the most used version of Android.

Marshmallow fell 2 percentage points to 23.5%, with Lollipop 5.0 and 5.1 merging for 20.4%. KitKat is at 9.1% and Jelly Bean fell to 3.6%. Meanwhile, Ice Cream Sandwich is at .3% and Gingerbread at .2%

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on July 23rd.

