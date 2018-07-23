9to5Toys Last Call: Nest Secure Alarm System $319, Samsung 256GB MicroSDXC $90, ecobee4 Smart Thermostat $200, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Samsung bundles a FREE Chromebook w/ purchase of Galaxy S9/+ ($200 value)
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale has its new 3-in-1 PowerLine cable, audio, more from $9
- TP-Link’s Deco Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System is down to $170 (Reg. $230)
- LG’s 29-inch UltraWide gives you additional desktop space for $199 (Reg. $265), more
- This budget-friendly Hisense 40-inch 1080p Smart TV is yours for $187 (Reg. $230)
- Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle + 3-mo. Game Pass/Live for $230 (Reg. $300)
- B&H takes up to $300 off Huawei smartphones & watches: Mate 10 Pro 128GB $500, more
- Bring Amazon’s Echo Spot to your nightstand for $100 shipped ($30 off), Echo Show at $130
- This 2TB Solid State Drive is perfect for gaming or media servers: $252 shipped (Reg. $300)
- iRobot’s Roomba 960 Vacuum is compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant: $530 (Reg. $700)
- This highly-rated Aukey gaming mousepad returns to $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- American Eagle takes an extra 50% off clearance items + 20% off your order
- Dell’s high-end G5 Gaming Laptop has a GTX 1060 graphics card for $1,000 ($300 off)
- Amazon’s new ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature brings accessibility into the spotlight on the Echo Show
- Roland and PUMA unveil new 808 drum machine-inspired sneakers
- Bring home Jerry and the gang w/ the Seinfeld Complete Series for $70 on iTunes
- Start your podcast empire w/ PreSonus’ Ultimate Studio Bundle for under $300, more
- Barsys is the ‘world’s first’ automated cocktail maker and it makes over 2,000 drinks
- Get 12,000 royalty-free design assets for $20 with StockPop
- Weber’s 22″ Kettle Charcoal Grill hits Amazon low at $124 shipped (Reg. $150)
- AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 packs 6 cores + a CPU cooler at $160 (Reg. $190), more from $150
- Start your home theater w/ Pioneer’s Andrew Jones Speaker Bundle for $289 ($440 value)
- Tommy Hilfiger cuts an extra 40% off sale items t-shirts, shorts, jeans & more from $21
- Target 2 for $30 4K Blu-ray: Wonder Woman, It, Inception, Matrix, Pacific Rim, more
- Bring home Jerry and the gang w/ the Seinfeld Complete Series for $70 on iTunes
- NFL Sunday Ticket drops to $80 for students w/ this promo code
- Up to 20% off Gift Cards: Kansas Steaks, Boston Market, Gas Stations, more
- Essential tools for new homeowners from $17
- Bonobos takes an extra 40% off sale items with tons of warm weather styles + free delivery
Save 20% on the Nest Secure Alarm System, now down to $319 shipped
Samsung’s 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card down to $90 (20% off): 128GB $35, more
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat w/ HomeKit + Alexa now $200 shipped (Reg. $249)
Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech’s HomeKit-enabled Circle 2 Camera back to $140 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad discounted from $300 shipped at Best Buy
- Add Alienware’s sleek Pro Mechanical Keyboard to your desk for $70 (Reg. up to $120)
- Tote your MacBook in this vintage canvas messenger bag for $25.50 (Reg. $40)
- Canon’s AirPrint-enabled Monochrome Laser Printer is now on sale for $100 ($60 off)
- This iPhone, Android and Switch stand w/ stellar ratings is down to $6 Prime shipped
- APC’s 900VA UPS packs 9 outlets to keep all your gear powered for $65 (Reg. $90)
- Bring shade w/ you this summer: AmazonBasics Beach Tent hits all-time low at $24
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $56 shipped, more
- Watch over your home w/ Yi’s 1080p Smart Camera at $31 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Polarized sport sunglasses perfect for driving, fishing, hiking & more for $9 Prime shipped
- Merrell gets you ready for hiking season with an extra 30% off select shoes, boots & apparel
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: MindNode 2, Grafio 3, Monster Hunt, more
- Today only, Levi’s takes an extra 50% off jeans, shirts, jackets & more from $10
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins $30, RE7 Biohazard $10, more
- Get to the bottom of your family’s ancestry w/ MyHeritage’s DNA Kit at $57 (Reg. $75)
- Load up your Xbox account w/ some free credit: 15% off gift cards from $21.50
- Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Event is live with deals from $45: boots, slippers, pajamas, more
- Abercrombie & Fitch is loaded with deals: 50% off all jeans + 25% off sitewide
- Brooks Brothers Summer Clearance Event offers up to 50% off dress shirts, shorts, more
- Merrell gets you ready for hiking season with an extra 30% off select shoes, boots & apparel
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Arlo expands its home security lineup w/ smart wireless Audio Doorbell
Samsung’s 43-inch 32:10 monitor has a built-in KVM switch, multiple USB-C, more
Nintendo adds Breath of the Wild Link & Master Cycle to Mario Kart 8 for FREE
- Power Up! with Moleskine’s new Mario-inspired notebooks, backpack, and phone case
- Wayfair Black Friday in July Saleis live with huge savings on furniture, decor, rugs, more
- Get ready for new Fortnite-inspired Funko accessories coming this year
- 8BitDo’s DIY kits upgrade your retro controllers w/ Bluetooth, no soldering required
- Sony announces a special edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro, available now for pre-order
- Arturia unveils new sub $350 Mac-compatible analog Impact drum machine [Video]
- Make bath time more fun with these kids accessories under $20
- Fujifilm’s XF10 Camera packs a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor into a compact form-factor
- GE’s new smart microwave packs Alexa integration and scan-to-cook technology
- Bandai teases new Star Wars 1/12-scale model kits centering around R2-D2, pre-order now
- Cool back-to-school lunch boxes from $15
- Microsoft set to unveil all-new hardware next month at gamescom
- Kensington’s new Surface Pro dock looks like a Surface Studio with tons of ports
- You don’t have to work for MI6 to bring home LEGO’s new 1,300-piece Aston Martin DB5
- Amazon takes Prime Day victory lap, touts “biggest global shopping event in history”
- Hands-on: Show Mode Charging Dockbrings Alexa to your Fire HD in a beautiful way
- Hurom’s new H-AI Slow Juiceris the first to bring self-feeding technology to the US & Canada
- New summer books for your beach bag:thrillers, love stories & war novels
- Modal intros new sub $300 SKULPT Mac/iOS synth w/ 32 oscillators, much more [Video]
- Xbox to get Dolby Vision in new update, potentially beating Sony to the punch
- Keep your skin protected this summer withUPF apparel under $20
- iBeat’s new Heart Watch offers continual health monitoring with one-touch emergency button
- BOSS releases the “world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier”
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
- How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
- Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster