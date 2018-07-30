You can now manually propose a new meeting time in Google Calendar

In recent updates, Google has worked to simplify organizing meetings in large companies and enterprises. From automatically finding a time that that fits everyone’s schedule to booking conference rooms, the latest Google Calendar feature lets users manually suggest a meeting time.

Finding a schedule that works for everyone is a difficult task, even when machine learning is applied. To get around this, Google Calendar is now letting users manually suggest times that work as part of the rescheduling process.

In addition to the standard “Yes,” “No,” and “Maybe” options, there is now a “Propose a new time” button. Each invited guest in a meeting can propose a new time, with the organizer able to quickly review and accept proposals.

This allows for richer communication between attendees, reduces time spent on meeting practicalities, and makes meetings more productive with key stakeholders in attendance.

With a view that shows attendees’ availability side-by-side, you will be able to factor in their schedules when proposing that new time. Users can also add an optional message, with the organizer quickly able to accept the new date and therefore alert other users.

This feature is launching first on Google Calendar for web and on August 13th for Android and iOS users. The feature also supports Microsoft Exchange, with Google recently noting that it’s working to make G Suite more compatible with legacy clients and enterprise services.

This functionality works across domains and with Microsoft Exchange. Guests can send proposals to organizers using Exchange, and organizers can receive proposals from guests using Exchange.

