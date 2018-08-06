Android 9 Pie w/ August security patch OTAs, factory images live for Pixel & Pixel 2, download now

Android 9 Pie is rolling out for the Pixel and Pixel 2 today with the August security patch in tow. In addition to all the new features, there are the traditional monthly bug fixes and security updates. While older Nexus devices are no longer getting major updates, they are still slated for security patches until November.

There are 15 issues resolved in the August security patch dated 2018-08-01 and 28 for 2018-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

Meanwhile, the dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 27 security fixes and no functional updates.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

