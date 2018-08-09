9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Speakers $80, Samsung IconX Wireless Earbuds $97, Smart Lock Sale from $219, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Upgrade your Mac’s audio w/ the Logitech THX-Certified Speaker System at $80 (20% off)
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Gear IconX Wireless Earbuds $97, more
Save up to 35% on smart locks at Home Depot: Schlage Camelot handleset $219, more
Best Buy Apple Back to School Event: up to $450 off MacBooks, iPad accessories, iPhone, more
Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models discounted by 20% at Best Buy, today only (Cert. Refurb)
Save $250 on Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac during this Best Buy 1-day sale
Today only, score MacBooks from $850 at Woot: 12-inch 512GB $900, more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: DreamWorks from $8, action thrillers, more
Amazon’s $1 HD Movie Sale includes documentaries, sports flicks, and more
Amazon kicks off huge Disney digital HD movie sale w/ all your favorites
Anker launches biggest sale of the year from $5: iPhone cases, cables, USB-C hubs, much more
How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
The Twelve South Fermata Headphone Stand is on sale from $40 in silver
- 6PM men’s loafers & oxfords sale with deals as low as $42: Cole Haan, UGG, ECCO, more
- Add Brother’s AiO Printer w/ AirPrint to your dorm room this semester at $30 (50% off)
- Latest Apple Pay deal offers a $20 Nike promo code on a future purchase
- Hisense’s $230 49-inch HDR UHDTV has 3 HDMI ports, smart features, more (35% off)
- Throw Anker’s rechargeable LED flashlight in your backpack for $28 shipped
- Build your own Bose speaker at home w/ this STEM-focused DIY kit: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon 1-day Magformer building set sale from $15: Inspire, Tileblox, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LEGO Harry Potter, Splitter Critters, more
- Sony celebrates 525 million PlayStations sold w/ new Limited Edition PS4 Pro
- Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition matching low at $40.50 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Switch $20, Wolfenstein II $20, more
- Soothe sore muscle’s w/ the TriggerPoint Massage Ball: $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bosch 12-Volt Drill/Driver Kit + 2 batteries & case hits Amazon low at $90
- NEXPEAK OBD II Code Reader Car Diagnostic Tool down to $44.50 for today only
- Thermos King 24-Ounce Food Jar now at Amazon all-time low: $16 Prime shipped
- L.L. Bean takes an extra 25% off sitewide including Bean Boots with deals from $11
- Nine West updates your shoe closet with an extra 50% off select sandals, heels & more
- Mountain Hardwear updates your outerwear with up to 50% off jackets, pullovers & more
- GAP has massive deals across the board w/ an extra 50% off sale items & deals from $13
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 09, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sonnet launches its Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with Ethernet, SD, 87W charging, more
Nintendo includes a themed Gamecube controller w/ new Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct: new fighters & game modes [Video]
Amazon intros 30-minute grocery pickup at select Whole Foods locations
Best toiletry bags for jet setters under $40 from Herschel, Patagonia, more
- June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal
- Anki announces Vector, its newest intelligent robot for your home
- Bose launches Amazon Alexa integration for its QuietComfort 35 II headphones
- The SWAGTRON Cali Drift marries skateboards and scooters w/ a 250W electric motor [Deal]
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather Tech Folio iPad & accessory case
- Samsung’s latest SSDs will reach capacities of 4TB at costs lower than before
- Selena Gomez’s new fall line for COACH is now available w/ more on the way
- Denon’s new 5.1-Ch AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2, 8 HDMI inputs & is now available for purchase
- Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
- Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
- Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
- Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
- The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- Our favorite men’s sports sunglasses under $50 from Nike, Spy & more
- Sennheiser’s Memory Mic wirelessly records high-quality audio for your home iPhone movies
- Best accessories to keep your dorm organized from $25
- Comcast and Amazon’s partnership will bring Prime Video to X1 cable boxes later this year
- The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
- JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit