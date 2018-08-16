9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue Bundle $100, PNY 240GB Portable SSD $70, Acer Chromebook 15 $249, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Philips Hue Starter Kit includes two bulbs and hub: $100 (Reg. $150)

PNY’s 240GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD is as small as they come, down to $70 (30% off)

Acer’s Chromebook 15 has USB-C, 32GB storage, 802.11ac, more: $249 (Reg. $320+)

iTunes gift cards BOGO 20% off at Target w/ email delivery

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones get rare discount at Amazon to $299

Best Buy’s 2018 MacBook Pro deal delivers some of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook discounted by up to $250, priced from $1,050 shipped

B&H takes up to $200 off latest Retina iMacs (Tax NY/NJ only)

Save 25% on the iPad mini 4, now available for $300 shipped

Best multi-tools from under $5 from Gerber, Leatherman and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

The popular Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Bluetooth Mouse is down to $30 (Reg. $50)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Bring home a piece of Apple history w/ Throwboy’s new Iconic Pillow Collection

Convert’s FF1 bike can transform into a mountain, road, or commuter style in just 5 minutes