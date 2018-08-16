9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue Bundle $100, PNY 240GB Portable SSD $70, Acer Chromebook 15 $249, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Philips Hue Starter Kit includes two bulbs and hub: $100 (Reg. $150)
PNY’s 240GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD is as small as they come, down to $70 (30% off)
Acer’s Chromebook 15 has USB-C, 32GB storage, 802.11ac, more: $249 (Reg. $320+)
iTunes gift cards BOGO 20% off at Target w/ email delivery
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Nylon MFi Lightning Cables from $8, more
Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones get rare discount at Amazon to $299
Best Buy’s 2018 MacBook Pro deal delivers some of the lowest prices we’ve seen
Apple’s 12-inch MacBook discounted by up to $250, priced from $1,050 shipped
B&H takes up to $200 off latest Retina iMacs (Tax NY/NJ only)
Save 25% on the iPad mini 4, now available for $300 shipped
This week’s best iTunes movie deals from $4: 2-film bundles starting at $10, more
Best multi-tools from under $5 from Gerber, Leatherman and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10050mAh Portable Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
The popular Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Bluetooth Mouse is down to $30 (Reg. $50)
- HP’s OfficeJet Pro AiO Wireless Printer drops to $130 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Pick up a Jawbone Mini Jambox for $20 shipped in refurb condition (Orig. $80)
- Add Anker’s USB-C Hub in matching MacBook Space Gray for $44 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Add Bluetooth and USB charging w/ Anker’s Roav Receiver for $13 (Reg. $25)
- HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner falls to new Amazon low at $120 shipped (20% off)
- Today only, bring home TP-Link’s Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at 50% off: $35 shipped
- Amazon 1-day Standing Desk/Monitor Riser sale w/ deals from $18 Prime shipped
- Aura’s latest digital picture frames carry a fresh new design, smart photo curation and more
- Patagonia Web Specials Summer Sale with up to 50% off: jackets, vests, accessories & more
- Home Depot 1-Day EGO & Karcher Electric Tool Sale takes 25% off, deals from $79
- BundleHunt Summer Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of popular titles
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Game Studio Tycoon 3, SnapFun Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36, Toad Treasure Tracker $35, more
- Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vac drops to $200 shipped (Reg. $300+)
- Amazon offers deep deals on tea and accessory sets from $8 Prime shipped
- Take your BBQ next level w/ Masterbuilt’s Digital Electric Smoker for $114
- Saucony takes an extra 15% off sale items to update your running gear w/ deals from $7
- Clarks kicks it up a notch with $30 off orders of $100 or more & free delivery
- Mark & Graham Private Sale starts now with up to 35% off: luggage, wallets, more
- O’Neill Flash Sale offers deals from $13 including swimsuits, shorts, accessories & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 16, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Bring home a piece of Apple history w/ Throwboy’s new Iconic Pillow Collection
Convert’s FF1 bike can transform into a mountain, road, or commuter style in just 5 minutes
Timbuk2 Never Check travel line just launched and it makes commuting a breeze
- Razer’s high-end 2.1-Ch. Nommo Pro speakers sport Bluetooth, THX-certification, more
- Nintendo unveils new Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle w/ a copy of 1-2 Switch
- Reebok’s biodegradable Cotton & Corn shoes are now available for purchase
- Our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20
- Fall essentials for a memorable season from $19
- Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
- Monoprice debuts STITCH, a new line of entry-level smart home devices and sensors
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends will likely only be available on cross-platform-enabled systems
- AMD’s 2nd Generation Threadripper is a ‘record-breaking’ processor that starts at $649 for 12 cores
- Crazybaby’s new Air 1S earbuds are its answer to Apple’s AirPods
- Williams Sonoma’s No Kid Hungry Campaign showcases celebrity designed spatulas
- Microsoft unveils new translucent Phantom Black Xbox Wireless Controller, more
- Amazon will automatically send you more coffee or snacks thanks to this smart container
- Lenovo’s latest laptops can pack Xeon processors, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage
- Get an early deal on the brand new Pad & Quill Traveler Leather iPad Pro Case
- Samsung debuts refreshed SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System w/ Plume AI, new IoT sensors
- Doom Eternal debuts with over 15 minutes of gorey gameplay at QuakeCon 2018
- Designer MacBook cases for school under $50: Kate Spade, Vera Bradley & more
- Capcom’s new Resident Evil 2 keyboard would look great on your desk… if you can afford it
- Target debuts new clothing lines ‘Wild Fable’ & ‘Original Use’ for fall w/ all prices under $40
- God of War gets stronger enemies, weapons & more this month w/ New Game+
- How to make your dorm room into a smart home from under $25
- The Lume Traveler Camper sports a convertible top, solar power and more
- Sony celebrates 525 million PlayStations sold w/ new Limited Edition PS4 Pro
- How to wear the camouflage trend for this season with top picks from $25
- Panasonic’s latest gadget makes your stinky shoes smell new… in five hours