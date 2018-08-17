9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Essential Phone 128GB $340, Amazon Echo Deals from $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy 2-day Anniversary Sale: up to $750 off MacBooks, Apple Watch, TVs, much more
128GB Unlocked Essential Phone is at its lowest price since Prime Day again: $340 (Reg. $500)
Best Buy returns select Amazon Echo devices to their Prime Day prices from $40 shipped
Best multi-tools from under $5 from Gerber, Leatherman and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sony’s ANC Wireless Headphones have 35-hour battery life: $98 (Reg. $150)
- Save up to $200 on Apple’s high-end iPad Pro configurations (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Score the previous-gen iPad Wi-Fi 128GB & have plenty of movie storage: $349 (Reg. $429)
- Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System drops to $380 (Reg. $450), more from $150
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 5W Qi Charging Pad $11 Prime shipped, more
- Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy tablets: 8-inch Tab A 16GB $130, more
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone + Assassin’s Creed Origins for $100 (Reg. $160+)
- Watch HDTV on your iPhone w/ HDHomeRun’s Connect Duo Tuner at $70 (30% off)
- Save up to $250 on select Netgear Arlo smart cameras and accessories from $60
- Amazon Fire TV w/ 4K Ultra HD & Alexa Voice Remote now $40 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Upgrade your Mac audio w/ Logitech’s Z533 2.1-Ch. system for $50 (Reg. $80)
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV gets discounted to $140 in Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale (Reg. $179)
- Canon’s 4K-shooting EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera drops to $530 shipped (Reg. $700+)
- Join BJ’s Wholesale with year-long memberships starting at $25 ($100+ value)
- Best Buy now offering Apple TV 4K bundles at up to $50 off, deals from $175
- Grab this Polk 2.1-Ch. Soundbar w/ Subwoofer at its all-time low of $130 (Reg. $200)
- Oculus Rift + Touch now $50 off: Marvel United VR or standard (Reg. $400)
- Timbuk2 Copilot Luggage Roller gets you ready to jet set for $137 shipped (Orig. $225)
- Get the award-winning AutoXcape Emergency Multi-Tool for $40
- Amazon now offering solid deal on 9-months of Xbox Game Pass at $60 (Reg. $90)
- This 100-inch projector screen is a must-have for backyard parties at $40 shipped (50% off)
- Join the Resistance and fly Propel’s X Wing Quadcopter at $40 shipped (20% off)
- Banana Republic Friends & Family Sale is back w/ 40% off new arrivals: jeans, outerwear, more
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet takes 50-70% off select styles this weekend only + free shipping
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of War Gold $16, Rayman Legends Switch $16, more
- Pick up a new massager or oil diffuser from $11 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Vocabulary, Extreme Agenda, more
- Keep your home and car spotless w/ Stanley’s Electric Pressure Washer: $135 (Reg. $175)
- Cauldryn Fyre Battery Bottle can boil water & make coffee for $70 (Reg. $120+)
- Crocs discounts over 100 styles at 50% off with deals from just $12: clogs, sandals, more
- Anthropologie cuts an extra 25% off clearance items: dresses, outerwear, jeans & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 17, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Samsung’s latest sound bars rock Dolby Atmos & Harman Kardon branding at a premium price
Tonal Home re-imagines the home gym with a massive display, sleek design
GLAS, the translucent and unique smart thermostat, is finally available to pre-order
- Bring home a piece of Apple history w/ Throwboy’s new Iconic Pillow Collection
- Convert’s FF1 bike can transform into a mountain, road, or commuter style in just 5 minutes
- Timbuk2 Never Check travel line just launched and it makes commuting a breeze
- Razer’s high-end 2.1-Ch. Nommo Pro speakers sport Bluetooth, THX-certification, more
- Nintendo unveils new Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle w/ a copy of 1-2 Switch
- Reebok’s biodegradable Cotton & Corn shoes are now available for purchase
- Our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20
- Fall essentials for a memorable season from $19
- Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
- Monoprice debuts STITCH, a new line of entry-level smart home devicesand sensors
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends will likely only be available on cross-platform-enabled systems
- AMD’s 2nd Generation Threadripper is a ‘record-breaking’ processor that starts at $649 for 12 cores
- Crazybaby’s new Air 1S earbuds are its answer to Apple’s AirPods
- Williams Sonoma’s No Kid Hungry Campaign showcases celebrity designed spatulas
- Microsoft unveils new translucent Phantom Black Xbox Wireless Controller, more
- Amazon will automatically send you more coffee or snacks thanks to this smart container
- Lenovo’s latest laptops can pack Xeon processors, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage
- Get an early deal on the brand new Pad & Quill Traveler Leather iPad Pro Case
- Samsung debuts refreshed SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System w/ Plume AI, new IoT sensors