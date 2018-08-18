PSA: Google is rolling back latest Android Messages update w/ Dark Mode

A few months after we first showed it to you, Google rolled out the new Material design for Android Messages just yesterday. Shortly after, though, Google has mysteriously rolled back that update.

The best gifts for Android users

As we noted yesterday, Android Messages 3.5 delivers a Material Theme to Google’s messaging app, as well as a Dark Mode. It’s been a long-awaited update since it was first revealed, so users were certainly excited to get it on their devices.

The update did arrive alongside v3.5 of the app through the Play Store, but it still was a largely server-side update. Oddly, Google has rolled back these changes, though. Regardless of if you updated on the Play Store or not, the new design, as well as the dark mode, have disappeared as many Reddit users have noted.

Google hasn’t commented yet on why this update was rolled back, but presumably, it will be back soon. There weren’t any major bugs or issues noted, so we’re not sure what Google’s reasoning is just yet.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: