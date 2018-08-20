9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 11-inch Chromebook $99, Anker Back to School Sale, SanDisk Flash Drives from $7, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
At $99, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook is a solid budget purchase for students
Anker Back to School Sale from $8: save on headphones, chargers, projectors, more!
SanDisk Storage Sale from $7: Ultra Fit 128GB Flash Drive $25, more
Behind the Screens: Damien’s custom video editing workstation for 9to5Google
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon is discounting Philips Hue bulbs by 20% in various styles, now $40
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $299in new back to school promo
- Save $400 on prev. gen. MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar: $1,399(Tax NY/NJ only)
- iTunes gift cards are now 15% off w/ email delivery via eBay
- adidas Buy More Save More Event discounts up to $100 off purchases for a limited time only
- DJI’s Mavic Pro Drone in Alpine White gets 1-day discount to $799 (Reg. $999)
- Score Ring’s Battery-powered Spotlight Cam and Chime Pro for $168.50 ($250 value)
- Brother’s popular AiO Printer w/ AirPrint is now $100 (Reg. $130+)
- Canon’s AiO Wireless Printer w/ AirPrint drops to $45 just in time for back to school(25% off)
- Double your iPhone X battery life w/ a ZeroLemon Case from $15 via Amazon
- Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker now $70 in Best Buy’s Daily Deals (Reg. $90)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable four-pack $17, more
- QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS falls to new low at $200 shipped (Reg. $249), today only
- Rare gift card deals up to 15% off: GameStop, J. Crew, Staples, Airbnb, Cabela’s, more
- Pick up Panasonic’s top-rated eneloop AA Rechargeable Battery bundle for $15.50
- YETI Hopper Two 40 Portable Cooler goes $100 off for today only at $245
- Greenworks 40V Gold Box will green up your yard for less: Mower w/ 2 batteries $245, more
- Roomba 891 Robotic Vacuum drops to a new low at $330 shipped (Reg. $450), more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $35, Witcher 3 Complete $25, more
- Amazon Columbia End of Season Sale: up to 50% off jackets, t-shirts, pants & more from $10
- Be ready for your next home improvement project w/ these discounted tool kits from $44
- Amazon 1-day Nerf sale w/ deals from $5: blasters, footballs, and much more
- The North Face Labor Day Sale drops prices from $15: jackets, vests, t-shirts, more
- Grab a new stainless steel 4-slice Waring Pro Toaster today for $20 shipped
- Guardline’s driveway alarm alerts you of unexpected visitors for $100 shipped ($60 off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, Skee-Ball, more
- Polarized sport sunglasses with an ultralight frame for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Pick up a new cat or dog toy in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $8
- Lucky Brand Final Call Sale is back! Save up to 75% off jeans, shirts, shoes & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Fitbit unveils Charge 3 w/ new aluminum design, 7-day battery life, more
LEGO unveils new Mickey and Minnie Mouse BrickHeadz figures, now available for purchase
Amazon could be working on its own OTA DVR system to work alongside Fire TV
- Sony’s updated CarPlay receiver integrates seamlessly with existing vehicle features
- Play Nintendo classics with your friends online using NES and SNES Party
- IKEA celebrates its 75th anniversary with vintage furniture collections
- Samsung’s latest sound bars rock Dolby Atmos & Harman Kardon branding at a premium price
- Tonal Home re-imagines the home gym with a massive display, sleek design
- GLAS, the translucent and unique smart thermostat, is finally available to pre-order
- Bring home a piece of Apple history w/ Throwboy’s new Iconic Pillow Collection
- Convert’s FF1 bike can transform into a mountain, road, or commuter style in just 5 minutes
- Timbuk2 Never Check travel line just launched and it makes commuting a breeze
- Razer’s high-end 2.1-Ch. Nommo Pro speakers sport Bluetooth, THX-certification, more
- Nintendo unveils new Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle w/ a copy of 1-2 Switch
- Reebok’s biodegradable Cotton & Corn shoes are now available for purchase
- Our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20
- Fall essentials for a memorable season from $19
- Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
- Monoprice debuts STITCH, a new line of entry-level smart home devicesand sensors
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends will likely only be available on cross-platform-enabled systems
- AMD’s 2nd Generation Threadripper is a ‘record-breaking’ processor that starts at $649 for 12 cores