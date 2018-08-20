Double the front camera, double the leak: Google Pixel 3 XL again captured in spy shots

The Google Pixel 3 XL was spotted in the wild last week and promptly photographed. Today, another pair of images better showcasing the next Made by Google device have emerged. Captured at a better angle, these flatter photos again detail the notch, as well as the phone’s backside.

In addition to being published by MobileSyrup, these shots again appear to be taken on Canadian public transportation. In fact, this could be the same device from the same tester as last week given a number of similarities.

Thanks to the images being captured head-on and in closer proximity, we have a better view of the display and two front-facing cameras. Clearly visible, the lenses flank the noticeably smaller pill-shaped speaker grill up top.

Meanwhile, given the width of the notorious notch, it appears that even the status bar icons to the right can’t be fully displayed and are thus truncated by a dot. Visible on the left, the rounded marker is followed by vibration, network status, and battery icon with percentage. Meanwhile, the time and several app notifications are visible to the left.

Today’s most interesting shot however is the backside of the Pixel 3 XL. The device appears to be in a case that features a transparent plastic window for the glass shade up top. With the camera setup identical to the Pixel 2 XL, this protective layer even features the same rounded curvature as the actual body of the phone meeting the shade.

Assuming this is first party protection, Google is embracing the iconic glass shade. Current cases from Google mask the window in fabric or plastic. Meanwhile, in terms of material, the rest of the case appears to be made of TPU or leather that already features some scuffs.

