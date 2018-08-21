9to5Toys Last Call: Google Home Mini 2-Pack $59, Sonos Play:1 $119, Echo Button Bundle $15, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System four-pack falls to $279 shipped at Costco
- This Anker Wireless Charging Bundle outfits your home w/ Qi power for $33 via Amazon
- Score 2 FREE Amazon Echo Dot w/ the Philips Hue Smart Color LED Starter Kit at $200
- Keep your Apple Watch powered on the go w/ this portable MFi charger for $28.50 shipped
- Amazon’s Cloud Cam and Kwikset smart lock bundle falls to $240 ($350 value)
- Today only, SanDisk’s 400GB microSDXC returns to $140 (Reg. up to $190)
- Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Bluetooth Speakers return to $70 shipped (30% off)
- Stream your favorite shows on RCA’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ Roku for $330 (Reg. $450)
- Pad & Quill now 15% off sitewide: iPhone cases from $34, leather bags, more
- Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker drops to $100 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- Green Deals: TP-Link Color Smart LED Light Bulb $25 (Reg. $35), more
- Microsoft unveils loads of new console bundles & controllers at gamescom 2018
- Add this Nikola Tesla biography to your Kindle eBook library for FREE
- Lancome Friends & Family Sale restocks your beauty cabinet with deals from $18
- Remove dust, odors, and pet dander from your home w/ this air purifier: $70 (30% off)
- Add KitchenAid’s 5-Qt. Tilt-Head Mixer to your cooking arsenal for $210 (Reg. $280)
- Protect your home w/ SimpliSafe’s 12-Piece Security System for $250 (50% off)
- Cuisinart’s Round Classic Waffle Maker is down to just $21 Prime shipped
- Learn to code w/ Kano’s 128 LED Light Pixel Kit at $46 shipped (25% off)
- Wayfair’s pet line Archie & Oscar gives you a new way to spoil your furry friends
- Create snacks at home with the Haus Food Dehydrator for $40 (Orig. $60)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset hits Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped
- See in the dark w/ these battery-powered motion sensing LED lights for $10.50
- Ralph Lauren knocks 25% off orders of $125+to upgrade your look for a new season
- Amazon Marmot End of Season Clearance offers jackets, pants & more from $30
- ASUS unveils updated TUF Gaming FX laptops builtto ‘withstand everyday abuse’
- Ninja’s personal Fit Blender is great for smoothies, now just $29 at Walmart
Score two Google Home Mini smart speakers for just $59 shipped ($98 value), more
Sonos returns its cert. refurb Play:1 speaker to $119 shipped, Play:3 at $199
Score a two-pack of Echo Buttons at a new all-time low of $15 Prime shipped (25% off)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Bundles from $25, 4K films starting at $5, $1 rental, more
iTunes TV Show Seasons from $5: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ER, Sex and the City, more
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $299 in new back to school promo
Save $400 on prev. gen. MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar: $1,399 (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s entry-level 21-inch iMac discounted from $850 for today only
Apple’s official iPad Pro Leather Sleeves get rare drop to $75, Smart Covers from $32
Anker Back to School Sale from $8: save on headphones, chargers, projectors, more!
Behind the Screens: Damien’s custom video editing workstation for 9to5Google
MORE NEW DEALS:
Jabra Elite 45e Wireless In-Ear Headphones w/ mic now $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Pick up Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet for $100, a $50 savings off the regular rate
- Belkin Wemo Bridge falls to a new all-time low at $28 (Reg. up to $40)
- Score Amazon Echo bundled w/ a Sengled Smart LED Light set falls to $100 (20% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Tripod $6 Prime shipped, more
- ASUS’s fully-featured Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router drops to $240 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Leica unwraps new M10-P camera featuring ultra-quiet shutter, lacks video
- CyberPower’s 1500VA UPS has 12-outlets & 2 USB ports at $120 shipped (Reg. $185)
- Keep your drinks warm for hours in a new Tiger Travel Mug from $11, today only
- NVIDIA unveils real-time ray tracing graphics cards w/ its RTX 20-series lineup
- Hot Wheels Street Racing Set w/ track drops to $30 for today only (Reg. $56+)
- LEGO debuts new 2,800-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set w/ 18 minifigures and more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ratchet & Clank from $7, Mario + Rabbids $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, Money Pro, more
- Grab one month of Xbox Game Pass for $2 & get the second one FREE ($20 value)
- PayPal users can score a FREE two-year ShopRunner membership
- Take movie night outside w/ the 96″ Insignia Inflatable Projector Screen for $100
- Upgrade your battlestation w/ CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB 7.1-Ch. Headset: $55 (Reg. $80)
- Dremel Tool Kit w/ 50 Accessories + Travel Case now $105 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $149)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has top-rated health and beauty oils from $8.50
- Merrell offers an extra 40% off select jackets, vests, boots & more from $36
- Nautica takes an extra 40-50% off clearance items: jeans, polos, outerwear, more
- GAP offers discounts sitewide including 50% off everything: jeans, shirts, shoes & more
- Columbia’s Back to School Sale offers up to 65% off apparel and shoes for the entire family
- J.Crew Factory offers an extra 50% off clearance items with this promo code
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 21, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Madewell x Karen Walker collaboration updates your fall wardrobe with its vintage appeal
Dell announces two new gaming monitors with refresh rates as high as 155Hz
Sony unveils four new DualShock PS4 controllers: Metallic Copper, Camo, more
- Fitbit unveils Charge 3 w/ new aluminum design, 7-day battery life, more
- LEGO unveils new Mickey and Minnie Mouse BrickHeadz figures, now available for purchase
- Amazon could be working on its own OTA DVR system to work alongside Fire TV
- Sony’s updated CarPlay receiver integrates seamlessly with existing vehicle features
- Play Nintendo classics with your friends online using NES and SNES Party
- IKEA celebrates its 75th anniversary with vintage furniture collections
- Samsung’s latest sound bars rock Dolby Atmos & Harman Kardon branding at a premium price
- Tonal Home re-imagines the home gym with a massive display, sleek design
- GLAS, the translucent and unique smart thermostat, is finally available to pre-order
- Bring home a piece of Apple history w/ Throwboy’s new Iconic Pillow Collection
- Convert’s FF1 bike can transform into a mountain, road, or commuter style in just 5 minutes
- Timbuk2 Never Check travel line just launched and it makes commuting a breeze
- Razer’s high-end 2.1-Ch. Nommo Pro speakers sport Bluetooth, THX-certification, more
- Nintendo unveils new Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle w/ a copy of 1-2 Switch
- Reebok’s biodegradable Cotton & Corn shoes are now available for purchase
- Our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20
- Fall essentials for a memorable season from $19
- Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
- Monoprice debuts STITCH, a new line of entry-level smart home devices and sensors
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends will likely only be available on cross-platform-enabled systems
- AMD’s 2nd Generation Threadripper is a ‘record-breaking’ processor that starts at $649 for 12 cores