9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Sale from $14, Google Home Mini 2-Pack $49, Qi Charging Pad $6, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day Logitech accessory sale from $14: keyboards, mice, more
Score two Google Home Mini smart speakers for just $49 shipped ($98 value), more
Smartphone Accessories: Coulax 10W Qi Charging Pad $6.50 Prime shipped, more
This Anker Wireless Charging Bundle outfits your home w/ Qi power for $33 via Amazon
Anker Back to School Sale from $8: save on headphones, chargers, projectors,more!
Behind the Screens: Damien’s custom video editing workstation for 9to5Google
MORE NEW DEALS:
This budget-focused 1080p HDTV is perfect for dorms or kid’s rooms at $200 shipped
- Apple previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar from $1,050 shipped
- Satechi takes rare 15% off sitewide for 9to5 readers: USB-C accessories, hubs, docks, more!
- Show off your iPhone X’s design w/ this $1.50 transparent bumper case
- Amazon’s Gold Box has leather MacBook Messenger Bags from $37.50 today
- Snag Acer’s recently-released Predator Aethon 500 Gaming Keyboard for $130 (Reg. $180)
- Dell’s 23-inch 1080p Monitor has a built-in 5W Qi charger at $120 shipped (Reg. $170)
- eBay takes 10% off with this code: deals on Samsung, Ray-Ban, adidas and more
- Lands’ End clearance event offers massive price drops on outerwear from $15
- This 150Wh portable power station keeps tech going for hours during blackouts: $105 (25% off)
- Aukey’s USB-C External Hard Drive Enclosure falls to $11 Prime shipped (30% off), more
- Save $45 on Gnarbox’s Mobile Photo Editing System, now down to $255 shipped
- Save an extra 30% off Cole Haan Shoes during Men’s Wearhouse’s Flash Sale
- Insignia Beverage/Wine Mini Fridge at $110 shipped for today only (Reg. $150)
- Amazon has back-to-school supplies today from $3: backpacks, binders and more
- Kipling gets ready for back to school with 30% off orders of $100: backpacks, luggage, more
- Express Work Refresh Event offers 30% off select styles from $40: dress pants, shoes, more
- This Brother label maker returns to $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Kershaw’s Brawler pocket knife is great for camping, opening boxes, or anything at $17.50
- Waste King garbage disposals 25% off at Amazon today from $50 shipped
- Rockport revamps your wardrobe with an extra 40% off sale items & deals from $18
- Alpine Swiss Leather Bifold Wallet in several color options from $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $45, Overwatch Legendary $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Wars KOTOR, Notes Writer+, more
- Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener keeps those knives on point: $90 (Reg. $132+)
- Saks off Fifth Active Event cuts prices from $20 on top brands: PUMA, Callaway, adidas, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Panasonic updates its beloved compact LX100 w/ touchscreen, 4K, more
ASUS unveils updated TUF Gaming FX laptops built to ‘withstand everyday abuse’
LEGO debuts new 2,800-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set w/ 18 minifigures and more
- Wayfair’s pet line Archie & Oscar gives you a new way to spoil your furry friends
- NVIDIA unveils real-time ray tracing graphics cards w/ its RTX 20-series lineup
- Microsoft unveils loads of new console bundles & controllers at gamescom 2018
- Leica unwraps new M10-P camera featuring ultra-quiet shutter, lacks video
- Nintendo and InkyPen partner to bring comics and graphic novels to the Switch
- Madewell x Karen Walker collaboration updates your fall wardrobe with its vintage appeal
- Dell announces two new gaming monitors with refresh rates as high as 155Hz
- Sony unveils four new DualShock PS4 controllers: Metallic Copper, Camo, more
- Fitbit unveils Charge 3 w/ new aluminum design, 7-day battery life, more
- LEGO unveils new Mickey and Minnie Mouse BrickHeadz figures, now available for purchase
- Amazon could be working on its own OTA DVR system to work alongside Fire TV
- Sony’s updated CarPlay receiver integrates seamlessly with existing vehicle features
- Play Nintendo classics with your friends online using NES and SNES Party
- IKEA celebrates its 75th anniversary with vintage furniture collections
- Samsung’s latest sound bars rock Dolby Atmos & Harman Kardon branding at a premium price
- Tonal Home re-imagines the home gym with a massive display, sleek design