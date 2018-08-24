9to5Toys Lunch Break: Boss Android Auto Receiver $231, Galaxy S9/8/Plus Cases $4, SanDisk 32GB Flash Drive $8, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Add Android Auto to your ride on a budget: Boss Receiver $231 via Amazon (Reg. $300)
Protect your iPhone X/8/7/6/Plus, Galaxy S9/8/Plus or Note 8 w/ these cases: $4 shipped
SanDisk’s Ultra 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a solid back-up at just $8 Prime shipped
Anker Back to School Sale from $8: save on headphones, chargers, projectors,more!
Hands-on w/ littleBits’ Avengers Hero Inventor Kit: learning to code has never been this super
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sharp’s $280 4K HDR Smart UHDTV delivers features and value (Reg. $400)
- Apple 1-Day Back to School Sale at Woot: 12-inch MacBooks from $700 (refurb), more
- iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch falls to $60 shipped at Amazon (25% off)
- AirPlay, 4K and six HDMI inputs highlight this Onkyo A/V Receiver:$350 shipped
- Keep tabs on your home w/ this 1080p Wi-Fi security camera: $22 shipped (50% off)
- adidas Originals NMD Sneakers as low as $40 during Woot’s Flash Sale
- Vantrue’s N2 Pro 1080p Dash Cam has dual sensors, now down to $146 (Reg. $200)
- This waterproof cable organizer is now on sale for under $10 Prime shipped
- Syma’s Mini Drone w/ HD camera is a budget-friendly way to learn for $29 shipped
- Acer’s Mixed Reality Headset drops to $230 shipped, today only (Reg. $380)
- Thermos Stainless King 40-Oz. Bottle has never been lower on Amazon: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers fun socks for the entire family from just $11 Prime shipped
- VUDU’s latest $5 movie sale includes new and old hits from every genre
- Willow & Everett 5-Piece Copper Cookware Set for $25 (Reg. up to $50)
- For today only, Chefman’s Electric Egg Cooker is down to $15 at Best Buy
- Dyson’s SV10 V8 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum drops to $270 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Try Quest Protein Cookies for just $13 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Reg. $20)
- Pacsun takes 30% off select backpacks: Vans, Converse, Burton, more from $25
- First-time Atom Ticket customers can save 50% off one regular movie showing
- Add The Hunt for Red October to your Kindle eBook library: $2 (Reg. $10)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Donkey Kong Country $45, Minecraft Switch $20, more
- Converse takes up to 50% off select apparel & shoes during its Fall Stock Up Sale from $30
- Nike, adidas, Jordan, Under Armour & more from $25 during Finish Line’s Markdown Sale
- Smartphone Accessories: TOPGREENER Wall Outlet w/ dual 2.4A USB ports $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Truck Sim PRO 2, more
- AKG’s Closed-back Headphones rock 50mm drivers for $90 shipped (Reg. up to $200)
- This 18-Piece Stainless Steel Barbecue Set has everything you need for $14
- Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale: Patagonia, North Face & more jackets from $70
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 24, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nikon announces its Z-series of mirrorless 4K cameras with up to 46MP sensors
Last call to save20%on the biggest games before Amazon ends Prime member benefits
Incase’s new ICON Sling Pack comes in two colors and fits a MacBook Pro, iPad, more
- Sony brings its adorable robotic dog Aibo stateside with an expensive price tag
- Walmart launches an eBook store w/ Rakuten’s Kobo to compete against Amazon’s Kindle
- Must-read books for the fall before they become motion pictures
- Samsung debuts two new 144Hz curved gaming monitors with affordable price tags
- Paramount set to adapt Monument Valley iOS gameinto live-action movie
- HP’s upcoming OMEN Mindframe headset will actively cool your ears to prevent perspiration
- Home Calendars under $30 to keep you organized during the school year
- Panasonic updates its beloved compact LX100 w/ touchscreen, 4K, more
- ASUS unveils updated TUF Gaming FX laptops built to ‘withstand everyday abuse’
- LEGO debuts new 2,800-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set w/ 18 minifigures and more
- Wayfair’s pet line Archie & Oscar gives you a new way to spoil your furry friends
- NVIDIA unveils real-time ray tracing graphics cards w/ its RTX 20-series lineup
- Microsoft unveils loads of new console bundles & controllers at gamescom 2018
- Leica unwraps new M10-P camera featuring ultra-quiet shutter, lacks video
- Nintendo and InkyPen partner to bring comics and graphic novels to the Switch
- Madewell x Karen Walker collaboration updates your fall wardrobe with its vintage appeal
- Dell announces two new gaming monitors with refresh rates as high as 155Hz
- Sony unveils four new DualShock PS4 controllers: Metallic Copper, Camo, more
- Fitbit unveils Charge 3 w/ new aluminum design, 7-day battery life, more
- LEGO unveils new Mickey and Minnie Mouse BrickHeadz figures, now available for purchase
- Amazon could be working on its own OTA DVR system to work alongside Fire TV
- Sony’s updated CarPlay receiver integrates seamlessly with existing vehicle features
- Play Nintendo classics with your friends online using NES and SNES Party
- IKEA celebrates its 75th anniversary with vintage furniture collections
- Samsung’s latest sound bars rock Dolby Atmos & Harman Kardon branding at a premium price
- Tonal Home re-imagines the home gym with a massive display, sleek design