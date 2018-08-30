9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Cam $75, RAVPower accessories from $20, Logitech Speakers $59, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
TP-Link Kasa 1080p Smart Home Cam w/ Alexa hits Amazon low: $75 (today only)
RAVPower accessories from $20 for today only: 26800mAh Power Bank $54, more
Logitech’s 2.1-Ch. Speaker System upgrades your Mac audio: $59.50 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro is on sale for back to school, now $150 off in all colors
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 models 20% off w/ this promo code, deals from $263
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad gets back to school deals from $289 shipped
Apple’s urBeats3 Headphones are on sale today! Lightning $60 or 3.5mm $50
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 2-film bundles $10, Disney, 4K, much more
Save 15% on iTunes Gift Cards w/ email delivery at Costco
Anker offers deals on USB-C cables, audio, Qi chargers and more from $9 Prime shipped
Pure Cycles Volta Review: modern and lightweight, this eBike is a perfect commuter
Behind the Screens: Blair’s Home Office and Standing Desk Setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Yamaha MusicCast Speaker now down to just $70 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Enjoy movies outdoor this summer with this 1080p mini projector for $199
- Philips Fidelio Soundbar Speakers fall to new low at $300 (50% off), more from $150
- The stellar Trine games are now on sale for Mac: 1 & 2 at $2 ea. (Reg. $15)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 3350mAh Power Pack + Lightning Cable $18, more
- Olloclip announces ‘Multi-Device Clip’ lens mount, compatible with iPhone X and more
- Lenovo’s Mixed Reality Headset gets 1-day discount to $95 shipped (Reg. $130+)
- SimpliSafe’s 12-Piece Security System drops to new low at $200 Prime shipped (30% off)
- Sennheiser unveils new truly wireless MOMENTUM headphones + more at IFA 2018
- Today’s Best Game Deals: GTA V $17, Destiny 2 FREE for PS Plus, more
- New Nintendo 3DS XL Super NES Edition w/ Mario Kart at $50 off: $150 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: WaterMinder, Total War SHOGUN 2, more
- August’s awesome LEGO Ideas kits assemble the Seinfeld apartment, Toronto skyline, more
- Amazon Classic FREE eBook Sale + $1 Audible add-on: Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, more
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vac for $280 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Clean your car, sidewalk and more w/ Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer: $140 (Reg. $170)
- Amazon’s 1-day Celestron sale from $22: telescopes, binoculars and more
- Pop Chart Lab prints now 30% off for Labor Day: Coffee, Marvel, NYC, NES, more
- BIC EZ Wite-Out Tape: 10-Pack $8.50 Prime shipped (Amazon all-time low)
- Express Labor Day Sitewide Sale offers jeans from $48, shirts at $18 and more
- Find Chico’s women’s shirts & pants as low as $15 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Levi’s Labor Day Weekend Event drops prices from $14: jeans, jackets, t-shirts & more
- Save an extra 20% off at Lacoste during its Labor Day Sale with deals from $28
- PUMA gets you motivated w/ 30% off sitewide + free shipping this weekend only
- Cole Haan’s Labor Day Sale is here & you can find deals from $60: boots, dress shoes, more
- Tommy Hilfiger cuts 30% off sitewide w/ deals from $18: jeans, jackets, boots & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
B&O’s new Edge speaker packs AirPlay 2, ‘powerful bass’, and a minimalistic design
Bandai recreates Darth Vader from ‘Return of the Jedi’ w/ 1/12 scale model, pre-order now
Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones will take aim at Bose w/ Assistant + USB-C charging
How to create a perfect fall picnic with these accessories under $25
- Kangaroo hopes to make home security more affordable with its new motion sensors
- Amazon unveils Top 100 Toys of 2018 list: LEGO, Nerf, littleBits, more
- Microsoft’s new white Xbox Elite controller is here, but is it what we wanted?
- Bose unveils new smart speaker and soundbars with Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant coming soon
- Amazon’s new Prime gaming pre-order perks are here, and the selection isn’t great
- Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available nationwide, here’s what you need to know
- Elevate your game day tailgate experience w/ these accessories from $45
- LEGO reenters the classroom with new STEAM-focused Duplo Coding Express kit
- Blue announces the Yeti Nano, a compact version of its best-selling Yeti USB microphone
- LG’s new 21:9 gaming monitor packs 120Hz G-SYNC, Viotek unveils bezel-less line from $180
- Nintendo unveils new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller and bundle
- LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with Homer Simpson and Krusty the Clown
- Gear up with apparel for your favorite college football team under $40
- CD Projekt releases impressive 48-min gameplay demo of Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]
- Xbox All Access gets you a console, Xbox Live, and Game Pass for a monthly fee
- Sega & DotEmu unveil brand new Streets of Rage sequel 25 years later [Video]
- Hands-on w/ littleBits’ Avengers Hero Inventor Kit: learning to code has never been this super
- Grado’s first wireless headphones are here, and the design stays true to its roots
- Review: Samson MediaOne M50 Studio Monitors offer big sound for a tiny price
- Our favorite summer to fall transitional activewear under $25
- Nintendo expands Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Labo integration with Vehicle Kit support
- Pioneer takes on AirPods by releasing more affordable truly-wireless earbuds
- Alexa now has kid-friendly responses to life’s most important questions like “Is Santa real?”
- Feher unveils the ‘world’s first’ motorcycle helmet with built-in air conditioning
- Nikon announces its Z-series of mirrorless 4K cameras with up to 46MP sensors