9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, Samsung DeX Pad $37, Chromecast Ultra $47, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Labor Day Sale: $175 off iPad Pro, MacBook Pro from $1,000, HomePod $300, more
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung DeX Pad for Galaxy S9/+ $37.50 shipped, more
Snag the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streamer for $47 shipped (20% off)
Get 600 classic games for $55 with the Retro Entertainment Console
Anker offers deals on USB-C cables, audio, Qi chargers and more from $9 Prime shipped
Hands-on w/ UE’s new BOOM & MEGABOOM 3: this summer’s best Bluetooth speaker
Pure Cycles Volta Review: modern and lightweight, this eBike is a perfect commuter
MORE NEW DEALS:
UE’s WONDERBOOM is the perfect speaker for your adventures at $50 (Reg. $80)
- his is the biggest Philips Hue sale of the year at Amazon, deals from $12
- Timbuk2 has you ready to jet set with deals from $24: MacBook backpacks, duffels, more
- Herman Miller launches surprise Labor Day sale w/ 15% off + free shipping
- Ring’s battery-powered Video Doorbell 2 drops to $160 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 16GB 8-inch Tablet falls to $130 shipped ($50 off)
- Keep your devices powered with APC’s 6-Outlet 450VA UPS at $40 (20% off)
- WD’s highly-rated 4TB Desktop Hard Drive gets a 20% price drop to $80 shipped
- Rock out w/ Jabra’s True Wireless Elite Earbuds at their all-time low of $130 (25% off)
- Cut the cord and save up to 20% on HDHomeRun Digital HDTV Tuners from $80
- Canon’s Labor Day Sale discountspopular refurb DSLRs, lenses and more
- Insignia’s Google Assistant Voice Smart Bluetooth Speakerfrom $25 at Best Buy
- NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to new low at $250 ($50 off), more from $80
- Bring home Sony’s 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Sound Bar for $178 ($100 off), more from $130
- 4K HDR, Bluetooth, more can be found in Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V receiver: $159 (Reg. $200)
- Klipsch The Sixes powered speakers pack Bluetooth + premium audio: $495.50 (Reg. $800)
- Be prepared for guests w/ a top-rated twin air mattress for $50 (Reg. $80), today only
- SNES Omnibus hardcover book showcases all things Super Nintendo: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Take your kitchen to the next level w/ a new knife from $38 in today’s Gold Box
- Nike, adidas, Cole Haan & more from $7 during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Event
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Captain Toad Treasure $30, Splatoon 2 from $36, more
- Dillard’s Clearance Event takes an extra 30-40% off: Nike, Michael Kors, Sperry, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Gif Me! Camera, thankful, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Sale offers $15 backpacks, jackets from $23 & more
- Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer w/ Carafe at $100 for today only (Reg. up to $160)
- GAP takes a rare 50% off sitewide, this weekend only: jeans for $40, shirts, outerwear, more
- Keep kids or pets out of areas w/ the Safety 1st Pressure Mount Walk-Thru Gate: $35 (Reg. $45)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Which dash camera should you pick? These are the best options on the market
August’s awesome LEGO Ideas kits assemble the Seinfeld apartment, Toronto skyline, more
Capcom unveils $20,000+ Mega Man statue in 24-carat gold, more
- B&O’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection brings rich color options to its headphones & speakers
- Fall footwear trend alert: Chelsea Boots are back & we’ve found the best pairs under $50
- Acer/Lenovo at IFA 2018: Thin & light computers, high-end gaming chairs, more
- B&O’s new Edge speaker packs AirPlay 2, ‘powerful bass’, and a minimalistic design
- Sennheiser unveils new truly wireless MOMENTUM headphones+ more at IFA 2018
- Bandai recreates Darth Vader from ‘Return of the Jedi’ w/ 1/12 scale model, pre-order now
- Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones will take aim at Bose w/ Assistant + USB-C charging
- How to create a perfect fall picnic with these accessories under $25
- Kangaroo hopes to make home security more affordable with its new motion sensors
- Amazon unveils Top 100 Toys of 2018 list: LEGO, Nerf, littleBits, more
- Microsoft’s new white Xbox Elite controller is here, but is it what we wanted?
- Bose unveils new smart speaker and soundbars with Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant coming soon
- Amazon’s new Prime gaming pre-order perks are here, and the selection isn’t great
- Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available nationwide, here’s what you need to know
- Elevate your game day tailgate experience w/ these accessories from $45
- LEGO reenters the classroom with new STEAM-focused Duplo Coding Express kit
- Blue announces the Yeti Nano, a compact version of its best-selling Yeti USB microphone
- LG’s new 21:9 gaming monitor packs 120Hz G-SYNC, Viotek unveils bezel-less line from $180
- Nintendo unveils new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller and bundle
- LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with Homer Simpson and Krusty the Clown
- Gear up with apparel for your favorite college football team under $40
- CD Projekt releases impressive 48-min gameplay demo of Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]
- Xbox All Access gets you a console, Xbox Live, and Game Pass for a monthly fee
- Sega & DotEmu unveil brand new Streets of Rage sequel 25 years later [Video]
- Hands-on w/ littleBits’ Avengers Hero Inventor Kit: learning to code has never been this super
- Grado’s first wireless headphones are here, and the design stays true to its roots