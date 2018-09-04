Essential Phone picks up September security patch and assorted bug fixes in update

Outside of Google, Essential is easily the fastest OEM when it comes to updates of any kind. Now, just a few hours after Google posted factory images for Pixel devices, the Essential Phone is picking up September’s monthly security patch.

The latest update for the PH-1 carries Google’s security patches for the Android platform for September 2018. Along with that, Essential has also included assorted bug fixes in this update. Specifically, those fixes include improvements to audio and accessibility.

Essential’s update weighs in at 81mb in total and should be rolling out as an OTA to all PH-1 owners right now. This update is based on Android 9 Pie and carries the build number PPR1.180905.036.

If you’ve got an Essential Phone, head to Settings > System > More > System Update.

We just released a software update that includes September Google Security Patches along with various audio and accessibility fixes. Check your Essential Phone now for the update. pic.twitter.com/ImzLEk9iSo — Essential (@essential) September 4, 2018

