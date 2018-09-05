9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Watch 2 Sport $190, Amazon Storage Sale from $7, Arlo Q Cam 3-Pack $344, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Watch 2 Sport drops to $190 in 1-day sale at Woot (Reg. $230+)

Outfit your home w/ a 3-pack of Arlo Q 1080p Security Cameras for $344 (Reg. $450)

Anker Labor Day Sale at Amazon has deals from $10: Audio, Qi Chargers, Cables, more

Hands-on w/ UE’s new BOOM & MEGABOOM 3: this summer’s best Bluetooth speaker

MORE NEW DEALS:

Upgrade your Mac/PC experience with top-rated Sabrent docks from under $49

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Snapchat intros pricier Spectacles w/ fresh look and polarized lenses

Smart home lighting makes any room unique, how to add a splash of color to your space

The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 is an AirPlay-enabled record player for high-end setups