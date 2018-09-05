9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Watch 2 Sport $190, Amazon Storage Sale from $7, Arlo Q Cam 3-Pack $344, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Watch 2 Sport drops to $190 in 1-day sale at Woot (Reg. $230+)
Amazon PC Accessory Sale from $7.50: SanDisk hard/flash drives, routers, more
Outfit your home w/ a 3-pack of Arlo Q 1080p Security Cameras for $344 (Reg. $450)
Anker Labor Day Sale at Amazon has deals from $10: Audio, Qi Chargers, Cables, more
Hands-on w/ UE’s new BOOM & MEGABOOM 3: this summer’s best Bluetooth speaker
MORE NEW DEALS:
Upgrade your Mac/PC experience with top-rated Sabrent docks from under $49
- Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pros get $300 price drop in this sale (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Check out this Apple Watch band sale at Amazon from $3.50 in various styles, sizes
- Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Lamp Dimmer Kit falls to new all-time low at $120 (Reg. $190)
- Samsung’s 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Bluetooth Soundbar gets a 30% price cut to $700 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Slim 5W Qi Charging Pad $9 Prime shipped, more
- Rare gift card deals up to 20% off: adidas, Cirque du Soleil, Fanatics, more
- Amazon 1-day Thermos sale from $7.50: Funtainer food jar, lunch kits, more
- Emerald’s 3.2L Digital Air Fryer drops to $50 shipped today only at Best Buy
- Polaroid’s Snap Instant Digital Camera has retro flair, now on sale for $72 (20% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II $20 or Collector’s $25, Skyrim $20, more
- Joe’s New Balance Clearance Warehouse Sale is live w/ deals on sneakers from $35
- I’m Just Here for the Food V2 by Alton Brown drops to $3 on Kindle
- SmartyPants Gummy Vitamins for Men & Women starting from $9 (up to 40% off)
- Amazon has the Men’s Canvas SlildeBelts on sale for $27 today (Reg. $36)
- Today only, Men’s Wearhouse offers Calvin Klein Dress Shirts, perfect for work at $40
- VUDU 3 for $15 UHD: Ender’s Game, Deepwater Horizon, Hunger Games: Catching Fire, more
- Be ready for college w/ 1-year of Office 365 for 5 people at $80 (20% off)
- Banana Republic’s The Icon Event: up to 40% off fall’s best + an extra 30% off sale styles
- DSW offers an extra 20% off clearance items: Ralph Lauren, Reebok, more from $24
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Invoice By Alto, Time Crash, more
- Borg vs. McEnroe is this week’s $1 HD movie rental at Amazon and iTunes (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Snapchat intros pricier Spectacles w/ fresh look and polarized lenses
Smart home lighting makes any room unique, how to add a splash of color to your space
The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 is an AirPlay-enabled record player for high-end setups
- Football season is upon us, get ready w/ these tailgating essentials from $12
- Hisense unveils two laser TVs that can beam 4K onto screens ranging from 88- to 120-inches
- Best lightweight jackets under $50 to keep you stylishly warm
- How to make an easy and flexible DIY overhead camera rig
- Henry Cavill is set to play Geralt of Rivia in upcoming Witcher Netflix series
- Battlefield V offers in-depth look at new battle royale mode ‘Firestorm’, open beta Thursday
- LEGO announces ten finalists for Ideas fall review: SpaceX Falcon Heavy, Fiat 500 F, more
- Hands-on: Logitech’s MX Vertical changed the way I look at mice
- JVC unveils the ‘world’s first’ 8K e-shift home theater projector at IFA 2018
- Which dash camera should you pick? These are the best options on the market
- August’s awesome LEGO Ideas kits assemble the Seinfeld apartment, Toronto skyline, more
- Capcom unveils $20,000+ Mega Man statue in 24-carat gold, more
- B&O’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection brings rich color options to its headphones & speakers
- Fall footwear trend alert: Chelsea Boots are back & we’ve found the best pairs under $50
- Acer/Lenovo at IFA 2018: Thin & light computers, high-end gaming chairs, more
- B&O’s new Edge speaker packs AirPlay 2, ‘powerful bass’, and a minimalistic design
- Sennheiser unveils new truly wireless MOMENTUM headphones+ more at IFA 2018
- Bandai recreates Darth Vader from ‘Return of the Jedi’ w/ 1/12 scale model, pre-order now
- Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones will take aim at Bose w/ Assistant + USB-C charging
- How to create a perfect fall picnic with these accessories under $25