Nvidia Shield TV update brings back Share menu, adds 120Hz support, voice chat for Fortnite, more

Android TV is slowly making a comeback, but the Nvidia Shield TV has long been its best device. Today, Nvidia is launching the 20th software update for the Shield TV with a ton of improvements in tow…

Shield Software Experience Upgrade 7.1 is rolling out now to owners, and it brings a bunch of big improvements, headlined by the arrival of voice chat. For GeForce NOW games like the extremely popular Fortnite, Shield TV owners can now use the microphone/headphone jack on the Shield controller to chat in-game.

Along with that, the Shield TV now has improved keyboard and mouse support while using GeForce NOW, new games releases like Monster Hunter: World and F1 2018, and Nvidia has announced that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on GeForce NOW from launch day.

A new Nvidia Shield TV companion app has also been released (Android, iOS) with a virtual keyboard and mouse for easier text input, and a quick settings menu has been added with power, restart, and sleep options. This update also delivers support for 120Hz displays and brings back the Nvidia Share feature for recording and screenshots, as well as Twitch streaming.

This update is rolling out now to all Shield TV owners.

The new GeForce NOW beta arrived a few months ago, and just like SHIELD, we’re regularly improving the service. This update brings in-game voice chat support for communicating in top titles like Fortnite and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. You can now connect a headset and mic to the SHIELD controller 3.5mm jack. Smoother, more accurate mouse movements, keyboard shortcuts and a Keyboard and Mouse Games row on GeForce NOW are among the keyboard and mouse experience improvements for PC favorites like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. You’re also getting more day-and-date releases, including Monster Hunter World and F1 2018, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider just days away. One prominent piece of feedback we’ve received is that the process of logging in to services on SHIELD, well, could be easier. Well, we listened! We present to you the NVIDIA SHIELD TV app, a virtual keyboard and mouse companion that significantly cuts down on login frustrations. Download it for Android from the Google Play Store or for iOS on the App Store. NVIDIA Share, the feature that allows you to capture screenshots, record game highlights and stream your gameplay to Twitch, is making its triumphant return. It can be enabled within the NVIDIA Share menu in System > Settings. The update also comes with 120Hz modes for supported TVs and monitors; as well as additional methods for power off, restart and sleep.

