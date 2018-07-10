GeForce Now on Nvidia Shield TV will soon let you add your own titles, free in beta

One of the biggest perks of owning an Nvidia Shield TV since its debut has been gaming. With GeForce streaming, you can play high-quality PC titles on the streaming box. Now, Nvidia is bringing some big changes to GeForce Now on the Shield.

If you’ll recall, GeForce streaming on the Shield was originally priced at $7.99 a month for access to the service, with games ranging in price from free to a full $60 for some of the bigger titles. Now, that’s all being thrown out of the window.

Instead, the Shield will adopt the PC’s GeForce Now model. This allows users to import titles they already own on Steam or otherwise (including hits like Fortnite). Eventually, this service will charge a fee based on the amount of time it’s been used, but for the time being it’s completely free just like on PC and Mac.

In the very near future, SHIELD will be upgrading to the new GeForce NOW service currently available on PC and Mac, which will deliver PC gaming to the living room. SHIELD owners will be able to play their personal library of PC games or purchase new ones from popular digital stores like Steam and Uplay. And, the hottest games – including Fortnite and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – are now playable on a streaming media player. Upcoming blockbusters will be available on the service as well, like this fall’s release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. You can find a list of the more than 225 games already supported here, with more being added all the time.

Other perks of the change include being able to play these games across devices, meaning your progress is stored between the Shield and any computers you also use GeForce Now on.

Nvidia doesn’t have a specific launch date available for this just yet, but the company says it will launch on Shield “within the next week.”

