9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Smart Home Sale from $10, Anchor Headphone Mount $9.50, Jabra Wireless Earbuds $170, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day TP-Link sale from $10: smart plugs/light bulbs, routers, more
Elevation Lab’s Anchor Headphone Mount is the best $9.50 you’ll spend this week
Enjoy truly wireless audio w/ Jabra’s waterproof Elite Sport Earbuds at $170 ($40 off)
Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cell 42mm 20% off before this week’s keynote, now $343
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Bands: Sport, Leather, Nylon and more from $5
Best new iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr cases available now
Best Buy has various MacBook Air models on sale from $700, today only
Your choice of leather Apple Watch Bands for $4 via Amazon
Get Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi/Cellular for $170 off, no tax except NY/NJ
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars $15, DC Comics $5, 3-film bundles $10, more
Get 20% off Nodus cases for iPhone Xs/9/Plus (discount applied automatically) from $46 (Reg. $65). Plus get an extra $5 off when you sign-up to the Nodus newsletter.
NBA 2K19 Review: Basketball’s best simulation returns and reigns supreme
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount $5 Prime shipped, more
- Beats Pill+ offers Lightning charging and a sleek design for $95 (Refurb, Orig. $180)
- Apple discounts refurbished iPhone 7/Plus & Apple Watch Series 1/2/3 following event
- Score GoPro features for less with Yi’s 4K Action Camera at a new low of $130 (20% off)
- Loupedeck takes your Adobe experience to the next level w/ custom inputs: $129 (Reg. $180)
- Here’s the new iPhone Xs/Max/R case lineup from Nomad: leather, folio, more
- Kano unveils its first touchscreen Raspberry Pi-powered computer
- Hampton debuts its first smart lock Array with built-in solar panel, now available for purchase
- TP-Link’s new Kasa smart power strip lets you control each plug w/ Alexa or Assistant for $79
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, ColorFold, more
- Xbox One S/X NBA 2K19 bundles w/ extra controller at $50 off, prices from $300
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Secret of Mana PS4 $30, Rayman Legends $5, more
- Amazon Magformers sale from under $13: Vehicle, XL Cruisers, more (today only)
- Pay what you want for 10 top Mac apps including 2Do (Up to $437 value)
- This mini retro arcade machine w/ 250 titles is now just $30
- Stop using unhealthy deep fryers, Bella’s Hot Air cooker will do it for $40
- PUMA Friends & Family discounts everything sitewide + free shipping w/ deals from $11
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers over 20% off toddler bed bumper rails & a pregnancy pillow from $18
- Pick up a new pair of Crocs from just $12 during its Semi-Annual Clearance Event
- UGG Closet Sale gets you ready for fall with boots, slippers, sneakers & more from $48
- L.L. Bean flannel shirts and jeans as low as $40 during its Fall Flash Sale
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 13, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Pad & Quill’s new lineup of leather iPhone Xs/Max/r cases & wallets + 10% off
Dyson announces its 360 Heurist robotic vacuum, a nice improvement over the 360 Eye
Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James gets your tabletop ready for guests
- WaterField intros Fused Suede Case for the new iPhone Xs/Max/r, more
- Wisenet launches SmartCam N1 and N2 with reduced motion alerts via facial recognition
- littleBits unveils 3 new original kits letting you assemble a space rover, synth guitar, more
- Amazon set to sell 7-foot Christmas trees, more online this holiday season
- AOC announces four affordable, curved gaming displays ranging from 24- to 32-inches
- Mad for Plaid: Cool weather styles for the entire family under $30
- LEGO debuts new 1,166-piece Winter Village Fire Station to get you in the holiday spirit
- FromSoftware’s new PSVR game Déraciné gets release date, new trailer [Video]
- Nintendo announces 7-day FREE trial of its Switch Online Service ahead of launch
- Korg debuts new limited edition color NanoSERIES2 controllers for Mac/iOS
- Samsung one-ups Tile with its new LTE-enabled SmartThings Tracker
- Target refreshes your workwear wardrobe with launch of Prologue & everything is under $50
- Sphero rolls out new BOLT robotic ball w/ education-focused coding, games, more
- Nintendo shows off new Pikachu & Eevee Edition Switch bundle arriving later this year
- Das Keyboards introduces the “world’s first smart gaming keyboard” w/ RGB, more
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket gets the HD treatment, now out on PS4/X1, Switch soon
- VoCore2 takes on the Raspberry Pi with new coin-sized micro Linux computers
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts Sept. 10th, here’s what we know & how to play
- Timberleaf’s Pika teardrop trailer goes minimal with under $12,000 price tag
- Best Console Game Releases for September: Spider-Man, Tomb Raider, Labo, more
- Denon and Marantz race to bring ‘IMAX Enhanced’ to their AirPlay 2-enabled A/V receivers