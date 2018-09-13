9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Smart Home Sale from $10, Anchor Headphone Mount $9.50, Jabra Wireless Earbuds $170, more

- Sep. 13th 2018 9:37 am PT

0

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon 1-day TP-Link sale from $10: smart plugs/light bulbs, routers, more

Elevation Lab’s Anchor Headphone Mount is the best $9.50 you’ll spend this week

Enjoy truly wireless audio w/ Jabra’s waterproof Elite Sport Earbuds at $170 ($40 off)

Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories

Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cell 42mm 20% off before this week’s keynote, now $343

Best Apple Watch Series 4 Bands: Sport, Leather, Nylon and more from $5

Best new iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr cases available now

Best Buy has various MacBook Air models on sale from $700, today only

Your choice of leather Apple Watch Bands for $4 via Amazon

Get Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi/Cellular for $170 off, no tax except NY/NJ

This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars $15, DC Comics $5, 3-film bundles $10, more

Get 20% off Nodus cases for iPhone Xs/9/Plus (discount applied automatically) from $46 (Reg. $65). Plus get an extra $5 off when you sign-up to the Nodus newsletter.

NBA 2K19 Review: Basketball’s best simulation returns and reigns supreme

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount $5 Prime shipped, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Pad & Quill’s new lineup of leather iPhone Xs/Max/r cases & wallets + 10% off

Dyson announces its 360 Heurist robotic vacuum, a nice improvement over the 360 Eye

Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James gets your tabletop ready for guests

Guides

9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author