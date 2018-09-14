9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 43-inch 4K Smart UHDTV $348, 2 TP-Link Smart Plugs $30, Honeywell Smart Thermostat $140, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9-14-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Upgrade your home theater w/ LG’s 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV at $348 (30% off)

Control lights, RGB strips, coffee makers, more w/ this 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $30

Honeywell’s Smart Color Thermostat drops to $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

NBA 2K19 Review:Basketball’s best simulation returns and reigns supreme

MORE NEW DEALS:

Add Kingston’s USB-C Hub to your PC at a new Amazon all-time low of $50 (22% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon is set to release new devices this fall, here’s three event predictions

Samsung debuts a trio of new AKG Bluetooth Headphones, now available for purchase

Nintendo announces a two-pack of wireless NES controllers for Switch at $60