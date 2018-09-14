9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 43-inch 4K Smart UHDTV $348, 2 TP-Link Smart Plugs $30, Honeywell Smart Thermostat $140, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Upgrade your home theater w/ LG’s 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV at $348 (30% off)
Control lights, RGB strips, coffee makers, more w/ this 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $30
Honeywell’s Smart Color Thermostat drops to $140 shipped (Reg. $200)
NBA 2K19 Review:Basketball’s best simulation returns and reigns supreme
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add Kingston’s USB-C Hub to your PC at a new Amazon all-time low of $50 (22% off)
- Pick up Apple’s 12-inch MacBook with 512GB of storage for $1,000 (Reg. $1,599)
- iPhone Xs pre-order deals include BOGO free iPhone 8, $0/mo. after trade-in at Sprint, more
- Amazon drops its mini USB condenser microphone to start at just $18.50
- Keep your 38mm Apple Watch scratch-free with this $3.50 Prime shipped case (55% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Bluetooth Speaker $23 Prime shipped, more
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55.50 + Joy-Con (multiple colors) from $60
- Designer Sunglasses Flash Sale at Hautelook with top shades from $60: Gucci, Prada, more
- Today only, Amazon is selling car seats, strollers and more from $64
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Age of Rivals, more
- Eddie Bauer gets you ready to explore with jackets, vests, boots & more from $20
- Eastbay’s Saving Blitz: additional 30% off Nike, adidas, Jordan & more from $21
- Today’s Best Game Deals:Mario + Rabbids & Call of Duty WWII Gold from $30 ea, more
- Today only, scoop up Dyson’s V6 Cordless Vacuum at $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
- The limited-edition Funko Pop C2-B5 figure is just $2.50 at Walmart, more
- Nike, adidas, DC Shoes, Hurley & more from $10 during Tillys Clearance Event
- Spruce up your wardrobe during Bonobos Clearance Event w/ an extra 40% off order
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 14, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon is set to release new devices this fall, here’s three event predictions
Samsung debuts a trio of new AKG Bluetooth Headphones, now available for purchase
Nintendo announces a two-pack of wireless NES controllers for Switch at $60
- Moshi’s iPhone Xs/Max/R case lineup has some awesome options like the StealthCover, more
- Pad & Quill’s new lineup of leather iPhone Xs/Max/r cases & wallets + 10% off
- Dyson announces its 360 Heurist robotic vacuum, a nice improvement over the 360 Eye
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James gets your tabletop ready for guests
- WaterField intros Fused Suede Case for the new iPhone Xs/Max/r, more
- Wisenet launches SmartCam N1 and N2 with reduced motion alerts via facial recognition
- littleBits unveils 3 new original kits letting you assemble a space rover, synth guitar, more
- Amazon set to sell 7-foot Christmas trees, more online this holiday season
- AOC announces four affordable, curved gaming displays ranging from 24- to 32-inches
- Mad for Plaid: Cool weather styles for the entire family under $30
- LEGO debuts new 1,166-piece Winter Village Fire Station to get you in the holiday spirit
- FromSoftware’s new PSVR game Déraciné gets release date, new trailer [Video]
- Nintendo announces 7-day FREE trial of its Switch Online Service ahead of launch
- Korg debuts new limited edition color NanoSERIES2 controllersfor Mac/iOS
- Samsung one-ups Tile with its new LTE-enabled SmartThings Tracker
- Target refreshes your workwear wardrobe withlaunch of Prologue & everything is under $50
- Sphero rolls out new BOLT robotic ball w/ education-focused coding, games, more
- Nintendo shows off new Pikachu & Eevee Edition Switch bundle arriving later this year