9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC 35 SII Headphones $274, Anker Soundcore Sale from $30, Fire TV Stick $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score a rare discount on Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones for $274 (Reg. $349)
Anker Soundcore Gold Box: All-time lows on over-ear headphones, speaker, more
Cut the cord and go with Amazon’s popular Fire TV stick for $30 (25% off)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bring Google Assistant home w/ Insignia’s Bluetooth Speaker: $25 (Today only, Reg. $50)
- Pair your new iPhone with Apple AirPods for $127.50 shipped (Reg. $159)
- Outfit your new Apple Watch with a leather band in various colors: $8 Prime shipped
- Rare discounts on Apple’s iPad Pro Leather Sleeves for $80or Smart Covers from $39
- Equip your front door w/ the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro at $200 ($30 off)
- Grab a $100 iTunes gift card for $90 with email delivery: save on apps, movies, more
- NETGEAR’s Arlo Baby Camera w/ HomeKit support is now $170 (all-time low, $30 off)
- Start your podcast career with Amazon’s $47 USB Condenser Desktop Mic (Reg. $90)
- Pair your MacBook Pro with Dell’s 27-inch USB-C Monitor for $220 (All-time low, Reg. $350)
- Logitech’s Wireless Keyboard sports a built-in trackpad for only $17, more from $80
- Control your home theater w/ Logitech’s Harmony 8-Device Remote at $60 (25% off)
- Expand your Roblox collection with deals from under $7 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- CyberPower’s 325VA UPS and Surge Protector falls to a new low at $30 shipped (25% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 19 $40 or less, Dark Souls III $11, more
- Lands’ End upgrades your jackets, vests, sweaters & more with deals from $30
- Highly-rated Electric Toothbrushes w/ extra heads from $18 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Spigen iPhone XS/Max Hybrid Slim Cases from $10, more
- Get up to 15% off your next digital PlayStation, Xbox or Google Play purchase
- Step up your gift giving with 20% off select mugs from $14 Prime shipped, today only
- Stock up on Under Armour gear with deals from $22: pullovers, sneakers, pants & more
- Rockport’s Gear Up for Fall Sale takes an extra 25% off select boots, oxfords & more from $22
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 24, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Roku unveils new Premiere 4K streamer w/ attractive $40 price tag
PowerA expands lineup of Nintendo Switch gear w/ new wireless GameCube controller, more
RGBify your gaming battle station w/ these accessories for under $65
- Review:Nintendo’s new cardboard Labo Vehicle Kit races itself to top of the scoreboard
- Sokpop’s subscription will keep your game library fresh w/ two new indie titles a month
- Amazon unveils revamped Echo lineup, multi-room audio, new Ring cam, much more
- Air Jordan XXXIII hits store shelves next month w/ new one-handed lacing tech
- Could the Nintendo 64 Classic be real? This trademark filing suggests so
- Here’s our first glimpse at Philips’ upcoming water-resistant Hue Outdoor Sensor
- GoPro announces HERO7 lineup with new ‘HyperSmooth’ video, pre-order now
- Jump on the silicone wedding band trend w/ these styles for men and women under $50
- PUBG could be launching on PS4 this winter to compete w/ Fortnite, Blackout, & Firestorm
- Nomad unveils Base Station w/ Qi, USB-A and USB-C charging for up to 4 devices
- Goal Zero’s new power bank packs two 60W USB-C ports, Qi charging, more
- Switch Online NES library already hacked to run unofficial games [Video]
- Apple Watch Bands from Pad & Quill: new Nato Sport + 10% discount
- Update your casual sneakers for fall with these on-trend styles under $50
- Sony announces PlayStation Classic: retro-remake includes 20 games, pre-order now