Google revamps Safety Center and proposes data privacy framework

In light of Europe’s GDPR privacy rules coming into effect this May, there has been increased calls for similar regulation in the U.S. Ahead of a Congressional hearing tomorrow, Google on Monday released a “Framework for Responsible Data Protection Regulation” in support, while recently revamping its Safety Center.

Google in May named Keith Enright as its Chief Privacy Officer. The lawyer previously led the privacy legal team and will be representing the company during the Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Enright notes that the data protection framework comes at a time when there is “real momentum to develop baseline rules of the road for data protection.” Of course, several companies, including Apple and Facebook, have recently come in favor of these privacy rules to help better shape them during their creation.

Google welcomes this and supports comprehensive, baseline privacy regulation. People deserve to feel comfortable that all entities that use personal information will be held accountable for protecting it. And we believe that regulation can support a dynamic marketplace for businesses of all types and sizes.

With seven requirements and eight points in regards to “Scope and Accountability,” Google notes that this framework is “based on established privacy frameworks, as well as our experience providing services that rely on personal data and our work to comply with evolving data protection laws around the world.”

These principles help us evaluate new legislative proposals and advocate for responsible, interoperable and adaptable data protection regulations. How these principles are put into practice will shape the nature and direction of innovation.

In a similar vein, Google last week revamped its Safety Center. The new “expanded” site receives a notable update away from the company’s previous site design language. It features updated resources, collates more information, and has the goal of “educating and empowering people on important topics like data security, privacy controls, and online protections for all of our users.”

Grouped around security and privacy, it explains what Google does to protect users, while featuring a “For families section.” The new Safety Center will be rolling out to 65 languages in the coming weeks.

