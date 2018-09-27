9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 $120 off, Philips Hue Smart Home 15% off, Amazon PC Accessory Sale, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9-27-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bring home the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Smartphone at $120 off: $498 shipped

Philips Hue’s new 5M outdoor lightstrip gets first discount to $136, more deals at 15% off

Up to $80 off Bose & Beats headphones, deals from $85: QuietComfort, Sleepbuds, more

Protect your iPhone X/S with Amazon’s Leather Wallet Case in various colors from $7

Expand your collection w/ these leather Apple Watch leather bands for $5 Prime shipped

9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear

MORE NEW DEALS:

eBay takes 15% off sitewide with this promo code: save on Apple, tech, home goods, more!

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Castlevania Requiem brings Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood to PS4

Jump into Xbox Game Pass w/ a 14-day FREE trial: access to over 100 games, 1-yr. $99, more