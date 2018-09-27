9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 $120 off, Philips Hue Smart Home 15% off, Amazon PC Accessory Sale, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bring home the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Smartphone at $120 off: $498 shipped
Philips Hue’s new 5M outdoor lightstrip gets first discount to $136, more deals at 15% off
Amazon 1-day Gaming/Mac accessory sale from $30: monitors, SSD, mice, more
Up to $80 off Bose & Beats headphones, deals from $85: QuietComfort, Sleepbuds, more
This week’s best iTunes deals: 9 X-Men Films $50, South Park Seasons $10, $1 rental, more
9to5Toys readers can pick up Elevation Lab’s iPhone CordDock for $28 w/ this exclusive code
Protect your iPhone X/S with Amazon’s Leather Wallet Case in various colors from $7
Expand your collection w/ these leather Apple Watch leather bands for $5 Prime shipped
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Review: Jaybird’s sub-$100 Tarah wireless headphones deliver value and function
MORE NEW DEALS:
eBay takes 15% off sitewide with this promo code: save on Apple, tech, home goods, more!
- Pioneer delivers CarPlay to your ride for just $255 shipped (Reg. $300+, today only)
- UE WONDERBOOM features a portable design, 10-hours of battery life, more: $49 (Reg. $65+)
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat delivers HomeKit and Alexa control for $139 (Reg. $169)
- Seagate 8TB Expansion USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive is now $119, today only (Reg. $140+)
- DJI’s latest Mavic 2 drones get a $100 discount today only at eBay
- Bose speakers get rare 15% price drop today only: Revolve+, SoundLink, more
- LIFX Tile HomeKit Starter Kit is at a new low of $172, more deals from $22 after 15% off
- Arlo Q includes free 7-day cloud storage, now on sale for $103 shipped (Reg. $120)
- iPhone 6s now has iOS 12 and this refurb deal is perfect for the kids from $210 (Orig. $649+)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ 3-Ft. MFi Lightning Cable $9 Prime shipped, more
- Give your Mac audio a boost w/ M-Audio’s 70W Studio Monitors for $75, today only
- Get a Neato D7 Laser Robot Vac for $525 or $545 w/ Echo Dot, today only ($275 off)
- Record your next adventure w/ the GoPro HERO at its best price yet: $154 (Reg. $200)
- Charge your Apple Watch on this aluminum four-port USB dock at $17 Prime shipped
- Sweetnight Gel Memory Mattresses for $100+ off today at Amazon, deals from $336
- Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker can feed the whole family for $90 (Reg. $140)
- Cole Haan’s clearance sale drops prices to as low as $50: dress shoes, boots, more
- This Corentium Airthings Home/Portable Radon Detector is $140 shipped (Reg. $199)
- GE’s Z-Wave Smart Dimmer lets you control lights via Alexa, more: $17 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con at $259 for today only (Reg. $300)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild & Splatoon 2 from $36, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, Muse Dash, more
- Hitman Absolution Elite for Mac matches an all-time low at $10 (Reg. $25)
- Amazon’s new SoHo retail location only carries 4+ star rated products
- Enjoy Dolby Audio w/ Klipsch’s 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar at a new low: $200 (45% off)
- Hunter Safety deals as low as $4.50 at Amazon today: Bowhunter Harness from $37, more
- Oculus announces the Quest, the company’s latest All-in-One virtual reality system
- Patagonia, North Face, Columbia & more as low as $32 during Backcountry’s Hiking Sale
- adidas drops 40% off sitewide + free shipping to update your kicks & apparel for fall from $19
- Lululemon gets you motivated w/ workout apparel & shoes from $39 + free shipping
- The DSW Warehouse Sale features deals on Steve Madden, Ralph Lauren & more from $10
- Reebok shoes & apparel now up to 60% off + extra 15% off w/ free shipping (today only)
- Dillard’s Clearance Event is back w/ price drops on The North Face, Nike & more from $14
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 27, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Castlevania Requiem brings Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood to PS4
Jump into Xbox Game Pass w/ a 14-day FREE trial: access to over 100 games, 1-yr. $99, more
- LEGO re-releases motorized 800-piece Vestas Wind Turbine kit that stands 1-meter tall
- Sony finally gives in and introduces cross-platform Fortnite support
- AT&T’s HARMAN Spark OBD II adapter makes any car smart
- Fujifilm’s latest instant camera wraps video recording into an iconic retro aesthetic
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village remake now available on iOS/Android
- Cozy up your home for the first week of fall with these easy decor pieces under $50
- Timex partners with Todd Snyder on new vintage-inspired timepiece collection
- Red Dead Redemption 2 releases in one month, here’s the new PS4 Pro bundle
- Roku unveils new Premiere 4K streamer w/ attractive $40 price tag
- PowerA expands lineup of Nintendo Switch gear w/ new wireless GameCube controller, more
- RGBify your gaming battle station w/ these accessories for under $65
- Review: Nintendo’s new cardboard Labo Vehicle Kit races itself to top of the scoreboard
- Sokpop’s subscription will keep your game library fresh w/ two new indie titles a month
- Amazon unveils revamped Echo lineup, multi-room audio, new Ring cam, much more
- Air Jordan XXXIII hits store shelves next month w/ new one-handed lacing tech