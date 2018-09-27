eBay announces MVNO partnership to pair wireless plans as low as $5 w/ smartphone purchases

eBay is one of the most popular platforms for reselling smartphones, and the company today announced a new partnership with Red Pocket Mobile. Through this partnership, customers will be able to buy a lower-priced wireless plan in conjunction with their smartphone purchase.

For those unfamiliar, Red Pocket Mobile is an MVNO that has deals in place with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon to provide service to its customers. While it’s certainly not the most well-known option out there, it does provide solid pricing.

As eBay details in a press release, Red Pocket Mobile’s most popular plan comes out to $30 per month. For that, you get 5GB of LTE data and unlimited at a throttled speed. There’s also unlimited talk, text, and international calling.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, Red Pocket Mobile’s ‘Basic Plan’ costs $5 per month and includes 100 minutes of talk, 100 texts, and 500MB of LTE data.

The company’s partnership with eBay essentially means that when you buy an unlocked phone through the site, you’ll be offered to pair that device with a plan from Red Pocket Mobile.

“Red Pocket Mobile is the natural partner for us to launch our add-on wireless plan,” said David Grim, Category Manager at eBay. “Because Red Pocket works on all of America’s major networks, their service can apply to virtually all of the millions of phones sold on eBay.”

The success of this partnership remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an interesting combination. Would you pair a smartphone you’ve purchased through eBay with a plan from Red Pocket Mobile? Let us know down in the comments.