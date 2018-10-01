9to5Toys Lunch Break: Echo Spot $100, Insignia Assistant Speaker $35, Aukey Dual USB-C Car Charger $15, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Echo Spot offers Alexa with a built-in display for $100 (Reg. $130), more
Insignia’s Smart Portable Google Assistant Speaker is $35 (Reg. $100+)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 39W USB-C Car Charger $15 Prime shipped, more
Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sphero Mini Robot Ball delivers STEM-focused activities, now $39 (Reg. $50)
- Easily back up and charge your iPhone on SanDisk’s iXpand Base for $37 (Reg. $50+)
- Your choice of iPhone X/S cases for $4 (various styles/colors)
- Ryobi’s Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener does it all for $178, more from $69
- Pair your MacBook w/ these monitors from $110: Dell 24-inch 165Hz for $330, more
- Dive into mixed reality with Samsung’s Odyssey Headset at $400 shipped (20% off)
- Klipsch’s Floorstanding Speaker has never been lower at Amazon: $347 (Reg. $490)
- Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar falls to $90 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $280)
- Time to get building! Target offers a FREE $10 Gift Card on LEGO orders over $50
- National Coffee Day Amazon Gold Box: Blue Bottle, Bulletproof, Death Wish, more
- The Allen Edmonds Sitewide Sale polishes your look w/ up to 50% off shoes, apparel, more
- Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife + clip matches an Amazon low at $14 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Crash Bandicoot Trilogy $20, COD WWII from $24, more
- Anker’s latest robotic vacuum gets its first price drop to $250 shipped ($50 off)
- Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies(Reg. $6)
- 6PM Bestsellers Fall Sale boasts up to 50% off UGG, Oakley, Steve Madden &more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland, The Ensign, more
- Williams Sonoma gets you ready for fall holidays with tableware deals from $24
- Victoria Secret PINK’s Fall Sale features sweatshirts, leggings & much more from $28
- Today’s Gold Box is jam-packed with Halloween decor from $11 Prime shipped
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 01, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LG intros new 4K HDR10 monitor with expected $500 price tag
Feast your eyes on the new Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer [Video]
Nintendo Switch gains virtual reality-like gameplay with upcoming headset
- Lenovo shoots for the stars with its crazy USS Enterprise high-end computer
- New Balance’s latest Radiant Heat Collection keeps you on track in cool weather
- Fallout 76 beta launches in under one month, here’s what you need to know
- Zeiss unveils its first digital camera with 4.3-inch multi-touch display, built-in Lightroom CC
- LEGO takes to Indiegogo to release upcoming 300-piece Forma Koi Fish set
- TiVo announces its BOLT OTA 4K DVR & streaming box as an new alternative to cable
- These LEGO Ideas builds headline September’s best kits: Zelda, Japanese Garden, more
- Amazon’s new SoHo retail location only carries 4+ star rated products
- Oculus announces the Quest, the company’s latest All-in-One virtual reality system
- Something Navy & Gal Meets Glam just released new lines at Nordstrom, here are our top picks
- All natural cleaning products to spruce up your home this fall from $3
- Sony’s PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset goes glacier white next month