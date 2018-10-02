9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Amazon Sale from $7, Philips Hue Color Kit 50% off, iOttie Android Easy Mount $18, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-02-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Philips Hue Color Starter Kit includes two bulbs for $100 shipped ($50 off)

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 3 Mount keeps your Android at eye-level: $18 (Reg. $25)

Apple AirPods pair perfectly with the latest iPhones, now $126.50 (Reg. $159)

Apple’s 21-inch iMac offers value for budget-conscious shoppers at $820 (Orig. $1,299)

9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear

Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bose SoundWear Bluetooth Speaker sits on your neck, is now down to $249 ($50 off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Moog One is here: insanely powerful sound design tools with the price to match

Amazon launches its own AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses with prices from $130