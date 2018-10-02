9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Amazon Sale from $7, Philips Hue Color Kit 50% off, iOttie Android Easy Mount $18, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker launches Amazon sale from $7 featuring new baby monitor, chargers, MFi gear, more
Philips Hue Color Starter Kit includes two bulbs for $100 shipped ($50 off)
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 3 Mount keeps your Android at eye-level: $18 (Reg. $25)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles from $40, 4K films starting at $5, more
Apple AirPods pair perfectly with the latest iPhones, now $126.50 (Reg. $159)
Apple’s 21-inch iMac offers value for budget-conscious shoppers at $820 (Orig. $1,299)
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bose SoundWear Bluetooth Speaker sits on your neck, is now down to $249 ($50 off)
- An Xbox One Controller Charger for just $10 (50% off) + more accessories from $5
- Proctor Silex’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker is under $14 Prime shipped today (30% off)
- Perry Ellis Columbus Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide: jackets, wallets & more from $16
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy $15, Jotun Valhalla Edition from $4, more
- Leviton expands Decora smart home lineup with new Alexa-enabled Mini Plug-in Outlet
- Get guided meditations with highly-rated Aura Premium for $80
- adidas men’s polos, T-shirts, jackets, hoodies & more for as low as $15 at Hautelook
- Aukey’s USB-C Hubs start at $11 Prime shipped and pair nicely with your MacBook
- Watch Solo: A Star Wars Story at Amazon for just $3 (Rental, Reg. $6)
- Harry Potter RPG leaks with open-world, custom characters and more [Video]
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evoland 2, Nice Dice, more
- Boost your Wi-Fi coverage with NETGEAR’s $21 802.11n Range Extender (20% off)
- Top-down iOS shooters Neon Chrome & JYDGE now matching all-time lows from $2 (Reg. $7+)
- Freewrite Traveler arrives as a distraction-free E-ink typewriter that uploads to the cloud
- Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds $50 shipped, more
- Macy’s Biggest Shoe & Boot Sale takes 30% off 1 pair or 40% off 2+: Cole Haan, Sperry, more
- ViewSonic’s M1 Projector sports a 6-hour battery, USB-C, more at $250 (Reg. $300+)
- Up to 20% off gift cards, w/ deals from $20: Krispy Kreme, Burger King, Xbox, more
- Reebok Friends & Family Sale steps up your workout goals w/ shoes & apparel from $26
- Panasonic’s Ear/Nose Trimmer w/ Vac system now $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)
- Banana Republic gets you ready for fall with denim, sweaters, flannels & more from $42
- Amazon Fire 7 16GB Kids Tablet is loaded with child-friendly content at $70 ($30 off)
- Tile introduces new smart trackers featuring replaceable batteries, increased range
- Need a new bedroom TV? This 40-inch option from Hisense will do the trick: $170 (Reg. $250)
- Today’s Gold Box includes the Tenergy Smokeless Infrared Grill for $135 (Reg. $180)
- Amazon’s Gold Box features a top-rated Waste King Garbage Disposal: $124 (Reg. $160)
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 02, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Moog One is here: insanely powerful sound design tools with the price to match
Amazon launches its own AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses with prices from $130
- Lenovo shoots for the stars with its crazy USS Enterprise high-end computer
- New Balance’s latest Radiant Heat Collection keeps you on track in cool weather
- Fallout 76 beta launches in under one month, here’s what you need to know
- Zeiss unveils its first digital camera with 4.3-inch multi-touch display, built-in Lightroom CC
- LEGO takes to Indiegogo to release upcoming 300-piece Forma Koi Fish set
- TiVo announces its BOLT OTA 4K DVR & streaming box as an new alternative to cable
- These LEGO Ideas builds headline September’s best kits: Zelda, Japanese Garden, more
- Amazon’s new SoHo retail location only carries 4+ star rated products
- Oculus announces the Quest, the company’s latest All-in-One virtual reality system
- Something Navy & Gal Meets Glam just released new lines at Nordstrom, here are our top picks
- All natural cleaning products to spruce up your home this fall from $3
- Sony’s PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset goes glacier white next month