9to5Toys Last Call: TP-Link Smart Switch 2-Pack $45, Ring Doorbell 2 $141, Insignia True Wireless Earbuds $100, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Nest x Yale’s Smart Lock lets you secure your door w/ a passcode for $220 ($60 off)
- Expand your HomeKit setup w/ the ecobee3 lite Thermostat for $140 (Reg. $169)
- Get Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver plus a $150 GC for $650 ($800 value)
- Elevate your MacBook w/ this all-aluminum riser for $23 shipped (25% off)
- Enter the world of autonomous mowing w/ exclusive discounts on Robomow equipment
- Ditch the rental fees & save $120/yr. by purchasing a NETGEAR Cable Modem for $50
- Today only, Microsoft’s Surface Go drops to new low of $487 shipped (Reg. $549)
- NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Network 3-Pk. gets rid of pesky Wi-Fi dead spots at $240 (Reg. $300)
- Grovemade’s artisan lineup of wood iPhone cases available for XS/Max and XR
- Upgrade your go-to kitchen knife w/ Kyocera’s 5″ Ceramic for $20 (Amazon low)
- VUDU discounts select films & takes $8 off movie tickets to Venom or Goosebumps 2
- Take Monopoly night to the next level w/ the Mario Kart Edition at $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- Canon’s Rebel SL2 DSLR with 18-55mm lens is $480 today only (Reg. $650)
- Green Deals: Greenworks 13-inch 40V Cordless Trimmer and Edger $115, more
- Get moving this fall with Brooks running shoes for men & women from $50 at Hautelook
- Bring D-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender to your home network for $35 (25% off)
- Best console game releases for October: Red Dead Redemption 2, AC Odyssey, more
- Give these Insulated Oven/Grill Gloves a go for your next feast at just $6.50
- Ditch your MacBook’s 720p webcam w/ Aukey’s 1080p version for $27 shipped, more
- Silicon Power’s 2TB Rugged External Hard Drive is built to last at $65 (Reg. $80)
- Wayfair’s Very Merry Sale offers seasonal furniture, decor, bedding & more from $21
- First Alert Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector drops to $22 Prime shipped (25% off)
- Backup your car easier w/ this Auto-Vox camera kit for $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Get 20+ hrs. of RPG adventure w/ Evoland 1 & 2 from $1 (Reg. $5+, iOS/Android)
- Dyson’s Humidifier + Fan returns to all-time low of $187 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- This 3-pack of collapsible 62L storage bins make organization easy at $47 (Reg. $60)
- Jos. A. Bank Columbus Day Sale polishes your look w/ suits, shoes & more from $25
- J.Crew’s new Icons collection is full of classic pieces starting at $50
- Zippo Hand Warmers will keep you toasty this winter from $8 Prime shipped
B&H offers two TP-Link Smart Switches for $45, today only ($70 value)
The Ring Doorbell 2 lets you see who is at your door for $141 shipped (Reg. $199)
Insignia’s True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds get first price drop to $100 ($30 off)
Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anova’s best-selling Bluetooth Sous Vide Cooker returns to $70 shipped(Reg. $100)
- Apple’s official iPhone X silicone cases are on sale at Amazon for $34
- Add Canary’s Smart Indoor and Outdoor Cameras to your home for $249 (25% off)
- Never let a power outage take down your Wi-Fi: APC’s 600VA UPS is on sale for $56 (20% off)
- RCA’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV has four HDMI inputs and is now on sale for $260 (20% off)
- SimpliSafe 12-piece Home Security System + HD Cam at $200 shipped ($100+ off)
- Laser mapping & Alexa control highlight Neato’s $380 Botvac Vacuum (25% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Palette USB-C Cables 8-Pack for $4 shipped, more
- The AmazonBasics Dual Xbox One Controller Charger is within $1 of all-time low at $21
- Treat yourself to a new mattress from $186 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (up to 75% off)
- Add some Organifi Super Food Supplements to your smoothies: 9.5 oz. from $54 (Reg. $70)
- Grab the budget-friendly TaoTronics Wireless Headphones at $25.50 (Reg. $40), more
- H&M Must Shop Sale discounts jeans, jackets, shoes & more w/ prices from $13
- Shark DuoClean Upright Vac hits Amazon low at $160 for today only (Reg. $220)
- Samsonite’s Columbus Day Sale gears you up for fall travel w/ up to 50% off sitewide
- Today only, Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event has jackets, vests & pullovers under $30
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $50, Dark Souls Switch $29.50, more
- Nautica has sitewide deals from $20 including fall outerwear, jeans, shirts & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Project Highrise, Voice Synth, more
- Upgrade to Xbox One X w/ NBA 2K19, FIFA 19 & an extra controller for $475 ($135 off)
- Home Depot’s 1-day ladder sale has deals from $48: Little Giant, Gorilla, much more
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 03, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon announces new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s HDR and Dolby Vision-equipped
Kobo’s new Forma E-reader takes on Kindle Oasis with durable, waterproof design
Freewrite Traveler arrives as a distraction-free E-ink typewriter that uploads to the cloud
- Our favorite books you should cozy up with in October: Nicholas Sparks, Kobe Bryant, more
- Caavo wants its Control Center to be the central 4K HDR smart hub of your home theater
- Tile introduces new smart trackers featuring replaceable batteries, increased range
- Harry Potter RPG leaks with open-world, custom characters and more [Video]
- Leviton expands Decora smart home lineup with new Alexa-enabled Mini Plug-in Outlet
- HP made a convertible laptop covered in leather that also has 4G LTE, and it looks awesome
- Moog One is here: insanely powerful sound design tools with the price to match
- Amazon launches its own AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses with prices from $130
- Lenovo shoots for the stars with its crazy USS Enterprise high-end computer
- New Balance’s latest Radiant Heat Collection keeps you on track in cool weather