9to5Toys Lunch Break: Kenwood Android Auto Receiver $650, Jabra Elite Bluetooth Earbuds $60, Ralph Lauren 30% off, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver plus a $150 GC for $650 ($800 value)
Save $35 on the Jabra Elite 45E Water-Resistant Bluetooth Earbuds, now down to $60
Ralph Lauren’s Friends & Family Event takes an extra 30% off sale items, deals from $17
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles from $40, 4K films starting at $5, more
Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pros up to $900 off at B&H, save $300 on current-gen. models
Anker launches Amazon sale from $7 featuring new baby monitor, chargers, MFi gear, more
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Review: Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker shines w/ high-quality build + stellar battery life
Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bring Alexa home w/ Amazon Echo (1st Gen.) at $60 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $180)
- Apple cuts BeatsX pricing & color options, but they’re still cheaper elsewhere
- Start your holiday shopping early w/ Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablets for $15 (Refurb, Orig. $50)
- Add Acer’s 32-inch 4K Monitor to your desk at $320 shipped (Reg. up to $500), more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker SmartCharge Bluetooth Receiver/Car Charger $13, more
- Amazon 1-day RAVPower sale from $19: 6-Port Charger or 25000mAh Solar Battery
- Star Wars fans can bring home the Samsung Stormtrooper POWERbot for $350 (20% off)
- Samsung’s incredible 8K TV is now available for pre-order w/ $15,000 price tag
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Street Dunk 3×3 Basketball, Good Woofy, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of the Tomb Raider & Octopath Traveler $48 each, more
- Make your Nintendo Labo creations more unique w/ this $7 customization set
- This Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Watch is stylish & functional at $111 (Reg. $205)
- Blu-rays from $5: Alfred Hitchcock Collection, Crazy Rich Asians, Ready Player One, more
- Ninja’s highly-rated Coffee Brewer w/ 43-oz. Carafe is $50 today only (50% off)
- Cook like an Iron Chef w/ Morimoto’s Japanese Home Cooking eBook for $3 (Reg. $25)
- Halter Adjustable Elevating Desktop gets you on your feet for $120 (Reg. up to $170)
- DeWalt 1-Day Outdoor Power Tool Sale from $69: trimmers, blowers, much more
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Sharpies $7.50, 16-Pack Paper Mate Pens $9, more
- Scientific American Magazine gets a rare discount: 1-yr. $23 shipped (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded kits: The Flintstones and a treehouse
- Stock up on Amazon Solimo K-Cup Coffee Pods: 100-pack from $23 Prime shipped
- Mountain Hardwear’s October Deals are live w/ jackets, vests, pants & more from $28
- Delsey’s Carry-On Spinner Luggage can be yours for $60, today only ($30 off)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back, Neck, Foot Massagers from $32 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- PUMA Columbus Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide w/ deals from $9: apparel, shoes, more
- ECCO’s Columbus Day Sale takes an extra 30% off sale-priced dress shoes, boots & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 04, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Grovemade’s artisan lineup of wood iPhone cases available for XS/Max and XR
Best console game releases for October: Red Dead Redemption 2, AC Odyssey, more
- Amazon announces new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s HDR and Dolby Vision-equipped
- Kobo’s new Forma E-reader takes on Kindle Oasis with durable, waterproof design
- Freewrite Traveler arrives as a distraction-free E-ink typewriter that uploads to the cloud
- Our favorite books you should cozy up with in October: Nicholas Sparks, Kobe Bryant, more
- Caavo wants its Control Center to be the central 4K HDR smart hub of your home theater
- Tile introduces new smart trackers featuring replaceable batteries, increased range
- Harry Potter RPG leaks with open-world, custom characters and more [Video]
- Leviton expands Decora smart home lineup with new Alexa-enabled Mini Plug-in Outlet
- HP made a convertible laptop covered in leather that also has 4G LTE, and it looks awesome
- Moog One is here: insanely powerful sound design tools with the price to match
- Amazon launches its own AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses with prices from $130
- Lenovo shoots for the stars with its crazy USS Enterprise high-end computer
- New Balance’s latest Radiant Heat Collection keeps you on track in cool weather