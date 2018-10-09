Google promo leaks Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate in its entirety [Video]

Google has inadvertently leaked a product video recapping its entire event no more than 10 minutes before the launch is set to occur. It includes the Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, and Google Home Hub in full detail.

The Assistant Smart Display focusses on helping users around the house from waking up to cooking to doing yoga. With a screen, users can more easily control smart home devices, while steps for a recipe are also useful.

The Pixel Slate focusses on productivity and work, especially with the keyboard accessory.

On the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google is focusing on Lens object recognition for shopping, and taking selfies with the wide-angle front-facing cameras. Accessories include a Pixelbook Pen in a new Midnight Blue color for the Pixel Slate, and the Pixel Stand for wirelessly charging the phone.

