Google refreshes Pixelbook Pen with new blue color to match Pixel Slate

Google announced a stylus accessory for the Pixelbook last year aimed at drawing, taking notes, and quickly invoking the Google Assistant. To match the new Pixel Slate, Google has refreshed the Pixelbook Pen with a new “Midnight Blue” color.

Still featuring a two-tone design, the upper barrel is aluminum and a slightly lighter shade of deep blue. Meanwhile, the pointy end of the Pixelbook Pen is darker and plastic in feel to aid with grip. “Midnight Blue” matches with the Pixel Slate nicely and has the benefit of being less prone to smudging, compared to the silver Pen.

The marquee feature of the Pixelbook Pen continues to be the sole button near the tip to highlight images and text for Assistant to analyze. Selecting a date will open a panel that offers to make a Calendar appointment, while circling an image will perform a visual search.

As a creative tool, the Pen features pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and “virtually” no lag thanks to Wacom AES technology. The Google Store sells Pen Replacement Tips given the tendency for them to become blunt overtime, as is typical with all professional styli. Made of elastomer composite, the Tip found on the new color is still black.

The Pixelbook Pen is powered by a single AAAA battery that features a long battery life, but is not as convenient as the rechargeable Apple Pencil for the iPad Pro. Last year, one big complaint of the Pen was the inability to easily and securely store the accessory with the Pixelbook. Google briefly offered a loop that attached to the laptop via adhesive.

This is definitely the most minor Made by Google refresh this year, but still a nice touch for buyers that want color matching devices. The Google Pixelbook Pen still retails for $99 on the Google Store, with the old silver and white variant sold alongside Midnight Blue.

